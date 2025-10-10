City Of Brotherly Love Takes Historic Triple 'L' In One Night — And Fans Melt Down

Yesterday I wrote about how lucky we are as sports fans to have so many different games at the tips of our fingers for the next month or so.

If you are one of the fortunate few to be from a city that has all four major North American sports teams, this can be a magical time of year.

Philadelphia happens to be one of those cities, and Thursday night, three of the city's four sports franchises were on display for the entire country to see.

We'll start with the most important game of the night, as the Philadelphia Phillies were looking to keep their World Series hopes alive.

After forcing a Game 4 with an eighth-inning barrage in Game 3, the Fightin' Phils were looking to take this series the distance when it all came down to a two-out, bases-loaded moment in the 11th.

Let's see how that turned out for them, shall we?

Oh, no! Heartbreak city!

That is an absolutely brutal way to be bounced from the postseason, as I'm sure Orion Kerkering feels like the sickest man in Philly right now.

But, hey, at least the Eagles were playing on Thursday Night Football.

The Birds are the defending Super Bowl champs and came into this divisional game against the Giants with one of the NFL's best records.

Surely they were able to smack around the G-Men and bring some much-needed mirth to a city mourning its playoff aspirations.

Yikes!

Did they try running the Tush Push a bunch? I heard that works pretty well most of the time.

Well, losing to a rookie QB on a 1-4 team is less than ideal, but Philadelphia also had a third team play a game last night.

The Flyers were in South Florida for their season opener to take on the back-to-back Stanley Cup champions.

The Panthers are a formidable foe, sure, but they're without their two best players in Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk for the foreseeable future.

Were the Broad Street Bullies able to take advantage of the wounded Cats?

That is what we like to call a triple threat.

Apparently, this is the first time in more than 40 years Philadelphia fans had three of their sports teams all lose on the same night.

As you might be aware, I'm from South Florida, and with that comes an expectation of things like this.

It's woven into our DNA at this point to expect losses at an exemplary rate, and I have even experienced multiple defeats from teams on the same day.

But this is Philadelphia we are talking about here. There are championship expectations in this city, so this has to feel awful for the rabid fans of Philly.

There will be no greased light poles in the near future, as much as that pains me to say.

Cheer up, Philadelphia! At least you have the Sixers to look forward to. I'm sure they won't do anything to cause you any pain or despair this basketball season.