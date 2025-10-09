Dodgers Win NLDS Over Philadelphia Phillies In Most Preposterous Way Imaginable: WATCH

The Los Angeles Dodgers, in their attempt to defend their World Series title from 2024, are through to the NLCS. And they did it in the most unimaginable way.

Through the first two games against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, the Dodgers seemed dominant. Outside an error-filled inning in game one, Shohei Ohtani was dominant on the mound, and Teoscar Hernandez launched a huge, game-changing home run. The Dodgers bullpen shut down the Phillies' offense for a 1-0 lead.

Game two was more of the same. A tight scoreless contest for the early part of the game, the Dodgers blew it open with a four-run seventh thanks to clutch hits from Ohtani and WIll Smith. Despite a shaky, to say the least, ninth inning, they held on to a 4-3 win. For a series that seemed so evenly matched, it looked like LA could end it quickly. Heading back to Dodger Stadium with a 2-0 lead, with Yoshinobu Yamamoto, one of baseball's best starters throughout the regular season, set for game three.

Instead, the Dodgers' bats disappeared, and with a short bullpen, Clayton Kershaw was left out to wear it in the 8th inning. Suddenly, it was a 2-1 series lead, with the Phillies' best starter, Christopher Sanchez looming in game four. He didn't disappoint.

Phillies Pitching Defense Throws Away Chance For Game Five

Game four was once again a pitchers' duel. Tyler Glasnow was dealing for the Dodgers, working around a Kyle Schwarber double in the first inning to get through six scoreless. Allowing just two hits and three walks with eight strikeouts, Glasnow kept LA in the game. Sanchez kept them out of it.

Frequently relying on his change-up, and some spectacular defense from the players behind him, Sanchez was just as good. Getting through 6.1 innings before a walk and Kiké Hernandez single forced him out. Closer Jhoan Duran came in, and walked in a run, but got Teoscar Hernandez swinging with the bases loaded in an at-bat where he never threw a strike.

Tied 1-1, the game went to extras, with Roki Sasaki and the Phillies' bullpen throwing matching scoreless innings. The Dodgers couldn't get anything going against Duran, Matt Strahm, or Jesus Luzardo, a starter entering in relief in the 10th inning against the top of the lineup. Matching scoreless innings, over and over again.

In the bottom of the 11th, Tommy Edman singled with one out, and after Will Smith flew out to deep center, the inning quickly spiraled. Max Muncy muscled one through the infield, sending pinch runner Hyesong Kim to third. Kiké Hernandez walked, setting up a bases-loaded plate appearance for the struggling Andy Pages. And also set up one of the most improbable ends to a postseason series you'll ever see.

Pages on 0-1 hit a weak grounder back to pitcher Orion Kerkering. Kerkering didn't field it cleanly, and despite J.T. Realmuto pointing to first to get the sure out, Kerkering tried to toss it home. Not only was his throw late, but it was well over Realmuto's head, allowing the winning run to score easily.

Alternate angles don't make it look any better.

The Phillies were just a few hits or some better defense away from taking the series back to Citizens Bank Park in an anything-can-happen game five. Instead, they're going home, once again coming up short in their quest for a championship.

Meanwhile, on the other side, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts summed up the reaction of every one of the team's fans.

For the Dodgers, this was effectively a must-win. Not just to avoid the potential for a historic collapse in Philadelphia, but because it allows them to set up their rotation and bullpen for the NLCS. Ohtani won't be forced to start a game five, making him available for game one. Or Blake Snell will have plenty of rest ahead of Tuesday's start to the championship series.

If the Milwaukee Brewers do hold on to win their series after taking a 2-0 lead, the Dodgers would have to travel to Milwaukee. Avoiding a multi-city road trip can only pay dividends. And if the Chicago Cubs complete their attempt at a miraculous comeback, they'll be heading to LA, giving the Dodgers an even bigger advantage.

When it seemed much of the game that the Dodgers repeat attempt would be in serious jeopardy, they found a way. And now they're just one series away from making it back to the Fall Classic yet again.