It's The Most Wonderful Time Of The (Sports) Year

Does it get any better than this?

One of my most unpopular opinions that I hold is that summer is my favorite season.

Being born and raised in South Florida, I can't stand when the temperature dips below 70 degrees and I love it when I can walk outside in shorts and a t-shirt and not have to worry about "bundling up."

Most people can't relate, but I was born in the heat; molded by it.

With all that being said, even I can't argue that this time of year (early October) is objectively the best time of the year to be a sports fan, and it's not even close.

Let's start with the obvious: yesterday marked the start of 49 straight days of football on our television screens.

Aside from my son being born, I don't recall if I've ever known pure joy quite like this.

Knowing that if I so choose, I won't have to go without seeing a football game until late November warms my heart to no end.

But it isn't just football that we've been gifted with, my friends.

There are some absolutely scintillating playoff baseball series happening right now that are sure to capture the attention of even the most jaded sports fans.

If playoff baseball isn't your thing (and I have to question your sports fandom if it isn't), then might I interest you in the NHL, whose season started with a bang on Tuesday?

And even if none of that tickles your fancy, just remember that we have NBA and college basketball coming up at the tail end of the month.

It's hard, nay, impossible, to argue that we are in the early stages of the most wonderful time of the sports year right now.

It won't be here forever, so enjoy it while it lasts.

Tell your wife or girlfriend the farmer's market can wait.

RSVP for that fall wedding, then come down with a "mysterious illness" at the last minute (okay, maybe don't do that).

And then grab your favorite snack and plop down on your favorite spot on the couch and soak up all the sports action you can, as God intended.

Times like these only come around once a year, so cherish them.