Worst Fears Confirmed As Panthers' Aleksander Barkov Expected To Miss 2025-26 NHL Season

The dynasty in South Florida may be over before it even fully begins.

Well, Panthers fans, it was a fun ride while it lasted.

No one ever truly knows how dynasties will end.

Usually, it's an aging core or through free agency defections, but this budding dynasty in Sunrise, Fla., barely had a chance to get off the ground.

As I mentioned yesterday, Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov suffered an apparent leg injury in training camp as he went down awkwardly and had to be helped off the ice.

While it wasn't confirmed what the severity of the injury was, the news out of South Florida was that many feared it was season-ending.

Those fears were confirmed earlier today when it was reported that Barkov would be having knee surgery, all but assuring he would miss the entirety of the 2025-26 season for the Panthers.

With fellow star forward Matthew Tkachuk out until at least December while he recovers from offseason surgery, two of Florida's biggest contributors are set to miss significant time heading into the season.

I think I speak for all Panthers fans when I say the dreams of a "three-peat" are all but dead on arrival.

During this past offseason, the biggest question most hockey fans had on their minds was "how does Florida not repeat as Stanley Cup champions again?"

It would appear as though that answer came to us on Sept. 25, 2025, and then was confirmed only a day later.

I don't expect anyone to hold candle-lit vigils in remembrance of Panthers fans' hopes and dreams, but it is a hell of a blow that the season came to a screeching halt before it even began, a sentiment shared by many on X.

On the bright side, the Cats might have the deepest roster in the league from top to bottom, so I have to push back a little on the last comment opining that the Panthers will miss the playoffs.

As far as the ceiling of this team, though, that lives and dies with their captain.

Without him in the lineup, I doubt this team has what it takes to hoist another Cup.

It looks like the dreams of a dynasty will have to be put on hold, for now.