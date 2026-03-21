The Circus Came To Town For Florida Vs. Prairie View A&M

The Gators have the Hulk AND Mr. Fantastic? How is that even fair?

The first round of the NCAA Tournament is officially in the books, and Thursday and Friday's games certainly put the "Madness" in March Madness.

From Kentucky and Santa Clara's instant classic (and controversial) overtime showdown to VCU's furious comeback against blue-blood UNC, the 2026 iteration of the tournament has not disappointed.

One game, however, stood out among the others as a particularly zany affair, and it came from the most unlikely of places.

I don't know how many people stayed up to watch Florida's ritualistic sacrifice of Prairie View A&M, but after Duke's close call against Siena, this 1 vs. 16 might have had a few more eyeballs on it than usual.

And it's safe to say those eyeballs were privy to some patented weirdness.

Let's start with this absolute unit of a fan the TNT cameras kept panning to.

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I'm sorry, does my man eat 45lb plates for breakfast?

"Hey, what do you do for biceps workouts at the gym?"

"Yes."

I've been told by someone close to the basketball program that this guy is a family friend of Thomas Haugh's, the potential NBA Lottery pick for the Florida Gators.

That would normally explain why the camera was panning towards him so much, but the fact that he has arms the size of his wife's waist probably didn't hurt either.

This isn't even the first time an amateur Strongman competitor has been spotted at a Florida game with Gator gear on.

I'm pretty sure an arm wrestling match between these two would rip a hole in the space-time continuum.

As one of the commenters said, "It's called GAINESville for a reason."

Okay, so the Gators have The Hulk on their side. How about that stretchy guy from the Fantastic 4?

Yep, they've got him too!

That's 7'9" sophomore Olivier Rioux, the tallest college basketball player ever (but you probably already knew that).

Also, the guy he's standing next to is 6'8", and he is even looking up at him like a child at the giraffe exhibit.

The player Rioux subbed in for, Micah Handlogten, is 7'1", just in case you thought there was only one guy on this roster the size of a small apartment building.

That's probably why Prairie View A&M's coach, Byron Smith, said this when he was interviewed on court just 12 minutes into the game.

The Gators had just gotten finished with an 18-0 run before he uttered that plea to God, and apparently, God didn't listen (He was probably watching one of the more competitive late games), because Florida went on a 27-6 run after Smith had finished with his impromptu prayer.

By the time the dust settled on this one, Florida put in a historic 59-point beatdown on the Panthers of Prairie View A&M, the second-widest margin of victory in tournament history.

Luckily, even though this game was a blowout nearly wire-to-wire, we had plenty of entertainment along the way.

Let the Madness continue.