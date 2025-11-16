Christian Daddy Yankee NFL Show At Spain Halftime Contrasts Bad Bunny At Super Bowl

Born-again reggaeton star cites faith differences with fellow Puerto Rican Bad Bunny who will perform at Super Bowl

Talk about running a reverse: The NFL on Sunday had Puerto Rican reggaeton singer Daddy Yankee perform at halftime of the league's international game in Spain and this is a momentous switch from the selection of Bad Bunny for the Super Bowl halftime show because Daddy Yankee is a Christian.

Daddy Yankee Performs NFL Halftime

Daddy Yankee performed with Bizzarap at Bernabéu Stadium. The duo performed their new collaboration "BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 0/66."

(More on that in a minute).

Daddy Yankee hasn't always been a Christian. Neither was Saul, who eventually became Paul the Apostle, so there's that.

But the singer, born Ramón Luis Ayala Rodríguez, announced in December of 2023 he had been born again during the final show of his so-called farewell tour. During his speech, he said:

"I recognize, and I am not ashamed to tell the whole world that Jesus lives in me and that I will live for Him."

Daddy Yankee Songs Reflect Transformation

Well, since then he has performed songs that carry an obvious Christian theme while casting aside his former work that, well, didn't.

His "Jesús (Remix)" includes lyrics that say, "always faithful in the King," and "I walk with Christ and I am not afraid."

His "Donante de Sangre" ("Blood Donor") released on a Good Friday has overt Christian-themes, including the line "by the grace of God … by his blood [I] was saved."

You get the point. The dude has been transformed, or at least his work has.

And this:

No Duet With Bad Bunny

Daddy Yankee was once very close with Bad Bunny, who has come under significant criticism for the borderline questonable nature of his show and his selection as the Super Bowl halftime artist.

People from all walks, including the NFL, have criticized the choice. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has defended the choice.

Daddy Yankee says he still speaks with his fellow Puerto Rican. But it's different. He says he continues to "respect" Bad Bunny's choices but doesn't agree with them. Which is, he said, the reason he would not perform at the Super Bowl halftime in the same show as Bad Bunny.

"I'm on a different mission right now," Daddy Yankee said. "I gotta represent what I'm doing right now. The biggest touchdown of his career will be when he accepts Jesus in his life."

Spanish Halftime With A Message

Daddy Yankee said he would perform with Bad Bunny at the Super Bowl if he was allowed to perform "Sonríele," which translates to smile at them.

That song carries multiple spiritual undertones such as, "give thanks to the One above" and reflects his renewed faith.

The song Daddy Yankee and Bizzarap performed Sunday begins by evoking the artists fresh chapter: "New season has begun, hit play," setting a tone of rebirth and transition.

He declares: "My flow is eternal, it’s not legendary anymore." and references only "true love" and his connection to something bigger:

"When I leave here, nothing I take / I only go with true love / Feet on the ground, always looking to heaven."