Brett Favre Wants 'Someone Who Loves This Country' Over Bad Bunny As Super Bowl Performer

Add Brett Favre to the number of Americans who don't love the NFL's selection of Bad Bunny as the Super Bowl LX halftime performer because they dislike some things Bad Bunny stands for, including his opinion about the country itself.

On his latest installment of his 4th & Favre podcast, Favre explains why he wouldn’t pick Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, more widely known by his stage name of Bad Bunny, to perform in front of the entire nation on Super Bowl Sunday.

Favre Wants A Patriot

"I’d pick someone who — maybe Jason Aldean – or, you know, someone who loves this country," Favre said when asked what he'd do if was the league's commissioner.

Favre said he'd like someone "everyone could relate to" and obviously believes Aldean is not only talented and popular but he's pro-America.

"I think Jason Aldean right now is as big a patriot and has a great voice," Favre added. "I like George Strait. That's old school. But there's a lot of artists out there. I remember when Whitney Houston sang the national anthem, and I was blown away.

"If you didn't have tears in your eyes watching and listening to that, something's wrong with you. That's what I think I envision …"

Bad Bunny Pick Has Faced Backlash

The NFL picked Bad Bunny as the halftime performer and that drew immediate criticism, in part, because of his decision to previously exclude U.S. dates from his 2025 world tour based on his dislike for "f---ing ICE" cracking down on illegal immigration.

Some of his song lyrics have also referenced "American colonization" and "U.S. imperialism" of Puerto Rico which suggest part of his show may be insulting to America and some of its people.

Bad Bunny, known for wearing dresses and kissing his male dancers on stage, also is not the type of show some would like to have their children watch. That is, in part, the reason Turning Point USA announced a Super Bowl halftime alternative show to counter the NFL's production.

Roger Goodell Sticks With Bad Bunny

None of that fallout is going to affect the NFL's decision to stick with Bad Bunny, commissioner Roger Goodell said last month. He defends the league's decision and, although he adds other acts may be added, Bad Bunny's show will go on.

"He's one of the leading, the most popular performers in the world," Goodell said at the conclusion of the league's Fall Meeting in New York last month. "That's what we try to achieve. It's an important stage for us. It's an important element to the entertainment value. It's carefully thought through."

Favre is a fan of Goodell. But he doesn't agree with Goodell on this one.

"You can't deny that the league is a huge juggernaut at this point and a lot of that success is because of Roger and his vision," Favre said. "Now, I don't agree with everything Roger does and that's the case with anybody you encounter.

"You may like this person or that person, but you may not like their views or their political stance. And that's the case with Roger."