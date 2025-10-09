Charlie Kirk's Turning Point USA Announces Alternate Super Bowl Halftime Show To Counter Bad Bunny

The NFL's halftime show, under considerable scrutiny and criticism from conservatives and Christians, will have a competitor.

Turning Point USA announced Thursday it plans a Super Bowl halftime show of its own on Feb. 8 to counter-program against the Super Bowl halftime show on NBC.

The 'All-American Halftime Show'

Turning Point USA, founded by Charlie Kirk, is calling its show "The All American Halftime Show."

"It’s true, Turning Point USA is thrilled to announce The All American Halftime Show. Performers and event details coming soon," the group, now led by Kirk’s widow Erika Kirk, announced on X.

Turning Point has not announced a venue or what artist or artists will perform at its show. It's also unclear how the show will be available to the public – whether on some network or via alternative outlets such as YouTube, Rumble or other social media.

The show's genesis comes from the backlash among Christians and conservatives to the NFL's choice of Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny for its halftime show.

Bad Bunny Is Controversial

Bad Bunny is known for wearing dresses and skirts during shows and photo shoots. His shows are known to include him kissing his male dancers. He is, well, not exactly family friendly.

Aside from that, Bad Bunny has been critical of the Trump administration’s immigration policies against illegal immigrants being carried out by Immigration and Customs Enforcement. He also refused to play in the continental United States except for the Super Bowl show and a recent appearance on Saturday Night Live, citing his distaste for ICE and the possibility it would attend his concerts to round up illegals.

During his monologue on Saturday Night Live, delivered largely in Spanish, Bad Bunny finished in English, saying, "If you didn’t understand what I just said, you have four months to learn."

After Bad Bunny was announced last month as the performer, Corey Lewandowski, the chief adviser to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, said that ICE agents would be present for Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara, CA.

Criticism From Multiple Sectors

Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Eric Dickerson was also recently critical of the Bad Bunny for his apparent distaste for things American.

"I love my country," Dickerson said recently, "and if you don't like the United States, just get your a*s out of here and don't come over here."

This is sad all the way around for the NFL.

The Super Bowl is an annual event that typically brings together hundreds of millions of football fans worldwide for three hours. But the selection of Bad Bunny has struck a divisive chord, pitting opposing parts of political and cultural camps.

And here's the thing: When politicians and Pro Football Hall of Famers are jumping into the fray on an NFL question against the league, perhaps the league should look at its decisions because that's the last thing that should be happening.

And it is definitely happening.

NFL Intends To Stick With Bad Bunny

Earlier this week, House Speaker Mike Johnson expressed his opposition to Bad Bunny performing at halftime, calling it a "terrible decision."

"In my view, you would have Lee Greenwood or role models doing that, not somebody like this," Johnson told reporters.

The NFL intends to stick by its decision to keep Bad Bunny as its performer, a source told OutKick last week.

But now the show has competition. Call that part of Charlie Kirk's legacy.