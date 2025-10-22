Roger Goodell Dismisses Bad Bunny Criticism, Show Will Go On

No amount of pressure so far has made the NFL reconsider its selection of Bad Bunny as its Super Bowl halftime artist and commissioner Roger Goodell basically said on Wednesday that the show will go on.

"He's one of the leading, the most popular performers in the world," Goodell said at the conclusion of the league's Fall Meeting in New York. "That's what we try to achieve. It's an important stage for us. It's an important element to the entertainment value. It's carefully thought through."

Bad Bunny Pick Raises Questions

The NFL has selected such artists as Kendrick Lamar (2025), Usher (2024), Rihanna (2023), Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, and Mary K. Blige (2023) and Goodell noted he heard criticism multiple times during his time as commissioner about the league's choice.

"I would say that I'm not sure we ever selected an artist where we didn't have some blowback or criticism," Goodell said. "It's pretty hard to do when we have literally hundreds of millions of people that are watching. But we're confident it's going to be a great show, and he understands the platform he's on.

"And I think it's going to be exciting and a united moment."

NFL Will Add More Artists

Goodell mentioning that Bad Bunny understands the platform he's on, suggests the league expects no political or tawdry moments during the show.

Bad Bunny has been known for both and has a history of both as an artist and emerging activist of sorts. Let's just say he's not a PG performer.

But Goodell not only defended the choice of Bad Bunny but says the league is not considering changing its mind and going in another direction.

"No, the show will evolve from here," Goodell said. "I'm not saying that there won't be additional talent. There might be, that's the way it works."

In recent years, for example, the NFL added Alicia Keys and Ludacris to the Usher show.

Super Bowl Show Has A Rival

So expect other artists to join Bad Bunny on stage.

And if that is still not your taste, understand that Turning Point USA, founded by Charlie Kirk, has announced it will counter-program against the NFL's halftime show with a more family- friendly halftime show of its own.