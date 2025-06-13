Chicago Sky GM Gets Brutally Honest With Angel Reese About Her Game

I don't know if you've heard or not, but Angel Reese has sort of stunk this season. She's had some decent games, but, for the most part, her season has been filled with online mocking (MeBounds!) and accusations of racism that never panned out.

So, you know, the usual.

Obviously, the Chicago Sky (2-6!) need more from her. And by that, I mean they need her to make a shot or two just to keep the opponent honest.

And don't you dare accuse me of being a hater! That ain't me talking. That comes straight from Chicago Sky GM Jeff Pagliocca.

"She’s had some great games, and she’s had some games like everybody else that haven’t been her best," Pagliocca told the Chicago Sun-Times.

"But she’s our best chance at versatility on this roster. We need more production out of her, but we need her to help us in other ways, too. She’s been putting the time in. She’s been a great teammate. She knows we need to use her in a variety of ways.

"We’re still trying to pinpoint the most advantageous part of that."

Angel Reese and the Sky ain't off to a hot start

Now, Pagliocca never came out and said it directly, but I'll go ahead and fill in the gaps. He most likely believes Angel needs to start putting the ball in the basket.

I cannot go on social media at this point without seeing some account put together a highlight reel of all Angel's misses this season. It's stunning to watch, really.

She's a great rebounder. No argument there. But when most of them come off of her own misses, it sort of defeats the purpose. She's shooting 35% from the field, for those who think I'm being mean.

I'm not being mean. That's a real number.

Obviously, Angel starting the year by lobbing more false claims of racism towards Caitlin Clark fans didn't help, either. Never does, yet she continues to do it. I'm fine with it, because it gives us more #content, but I'd imagine Jeff Pagliocca is tired of it.

OutKick will never know for sure, though, because the WNBA refuses to allow us into their games.

Again, that's fine with me, because I have no desire to go. But it's still a pretty pathetic move from a league that spends most of their waking hours shoving inclusivity down our throats.

"It’s a long season and there are a lot of games left, but this is unexpected, and I’ve been very disappointed," Pagliocca said when asked about the season as a whole. "We had pretty big, significant expectations for this season. That’s why I made the moves I made."

Oh well.