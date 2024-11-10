Bears Fans Begging For Matt Eberflus Firing After Embarrassing Loss To Patriots

The Chicago Bears are 4-5 with a rookie starting quarterback, which doesn't seem that bad. But the reality is that head coach Matt Eberflus is woefully under-performing, and it's hurting the early development of Caleb Williams.

That was clear-as-day on Sunday against the 2-7, now 3-7, New England Patriots, who started their own rookie quarterback, Drake Maye.

Over the last four games, entering Sunday, the Patriots went 1-3 while allowing nearly 29 points per game.

The Bears' offense managed a whopping three points in an embarrassing 19-3 loss.

The points don't even tell the whole story. Chicago's offensive line allowed NINE sacks of quarterback Caleb Williams.

The Bears had 144 yards of total offense and averaged 2.4 yards per play.

Look at their drive chart for the game: punt, punt, punt, field goal, punt, punt, punt, punt, punt, turnover-on-downs, turnover-on-downs.

Yikes.

And Bears fans – really all NFL fans – have seen enough. They want the team to fire head coach Matt Eberflus. Right now.

The Bears had a very lucky Week 1 win against the Tennessee Titans. They've also beaten the Rams, Panthers and Jaguars. Are any of those good wins? Not particularly.

They've scored 27 points combined over the past three games, all losses. The team doesn't appear to have any heart, and they don't play with much effort. That's on the head coach.

Now, after playing the easiest schedule in the NFL for the first half of the season, they have the hardest remaining schedule of any team in the league. They have to play all three NFC North teams twice, plus the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks.

Do they win any of those games? If not, they'd end the season on an 11-game losing streak. But even if they manage a surprise win or two, what's the best-case scenario? 5-12? 6-11?

There's more talent than that on the roster, and they can't let the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Caleb Williams, start to lose confidence already.

The path is clear. Fire Matt Eberflus.

Will they actually do it? Only time will tell on that.