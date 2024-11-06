DJ Moore Does Terrible Job Convincing Fans That Matt Eberflus Hasn't Lost Bears' Locker Room

The Chicago Bears are one of the most difficult teams in the NFL to figure out. The team is 4-4 and still has everything to play for this season, but after two straight losses and three of their four wins coming against the bottom feeders of the league, it's starting to feel like things may be spiraling in the Windy City.

Nobody can forget the Week 8 disaster that saw the Washington Commanders knock off the Bears with a Hail Mary as time expired. The Bears then followed that gut-wrenching defeat with a 20-point loss to the Arizona Cardinals, which outgained Chicago by more than 100 yards on the day.

DJ Moore made headlines during Chicago's loss in Arizona when he quite literally took a play off during the first quarter of the contest.

With the Bears essentially no-showing in Arizona, some are beginning to question if head coach Matt Eberflus has lost the locker room. Moore, who clearly isn't going all-out for his head coach, was asked that question earlier this week and gave an incredibly unconvincing answer.

"I want to say no," Moore told 670 The Score. "The message yesterday was that we know we’re 4-4 now. It’s just like being 0-0. But you’ve just got to go out there and start stacking wins like we did. And that’s the best thing you can do is win and let the chips fall how they fall after they do so."

Yikes. You ‘want to say no?’ Maybe a simple ‘no’ would have sufficed, but at least Moore is being honest with the media.

If Eberflus has, in fact, lost some or all of the Chicago locker room, it shouldn't come as any sort of surprise. This is a head coach who is 14-28 since taking over the Bears ahead of the 2022 season. Expectations with Caleb Williams under center this season may have been a bit too high, but the fact is, Eberflus has lost two times as many games as he's won, which is a recipe for disaster no matter which way you want to look at it.