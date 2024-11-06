NFL Mailbag: It's Hot Seat Season, And Next Head Coach To Be Fired Might Be A Surprise

The NFL Hot Seat is already a hot topic for some readers to the All That And A Bag of NFL Mail this week because it's 2024 and people want answers faster than ever. Even when all the facts aren't in yet.

That's fine. We're here to serve.

Your mail:

NFL Teams Less Patient With Coaches

Q. Mando, it's weird to me that a couple of NFL coaches were fired less than halfway into the season.

I guess teams are not as patient as they used to be.

If it's not too early for some coaches to start updating their resumes then tell me who they are. And give me some surprises.

– Jules Da Beast

What NFL Coach Is Next Fired?

A. Dear Mr. Beast, it was surprising when Robert Saleh was fired on Oct. 8 and Dennis Allen was fired on Monday. But it was not surprising both were fired, given their struggles in previous years.

But, I cannot deny, some club owners are becoming less willing to wait until the end of a season to make what they believe to be a necessary fix.

So who's next? Who is on the so-called hot seat?

There are nine teams currently with only two wins in the season's first nine weeks. Four of those – New England, Tennessee, Las Vegas and Carolina – have coaches in their first full seasons.

Two others – Miami and Cleveland – went to the playoffs last season.

Does that insulate all those coaches? Logic says it should.

Antonio Pierce On Hot Seat

But here's my surprise candidate you asked for: I cannot guarantee the Raiders will stick with Antonio Pierce after the season. He's desperately searching for answers at quarterback and on his own coaching staff, making changes this week, including bringing in longtime coach Norv Turner.

You know what happens after the season if the team doesn't play better the next two months? Owner Mark Davis will want answers, as is his right. And Pierce better have some good ones, along with a plan going forward.

Davis has pulled the trigger on multiple head coaches since he's been in Vegas.

Does he have an epiphany about patience and stay the course with Pierce in January 2025? I don't think anyone can say for certain.

Would it be unfair for Davis to jettison Pierce after only one full season? No less unfair than Pierce firing a handful of coaches nine games into the season after he hired them in the offseason.

What happens the next two months will factor big time.

Has Matt Eberflus Lost His Team?

Q. I'm a long-time Bears fan and the last two weeks have made me sick.

First the Fail Mary against Washington and then leaving Caleb Williams in at Arizona in the last minute when the game was already lost.

That one almost got the face of the franchise killed and I almost threw a shoe at my TV.

My question is has Matt Eberflus lost the team?

– Bert's Bears

Matt Eberflus Problems

A. Bert, let me just say that Eberflus is a great defensive-minded coach. I really love him as a defensive coordinator. But leading and making decisions over an entire squad is different, and it seems he's still growing in that department.

The Bears went to their bye in Week 7 with a 4-2 record and riding a three-game win streak but don't have the same momentum since. They've lost two in a row and both losses put Eberflus in a bad light – the first blowing the Hail Mary in Washington and last week with D.J. Moore walking off the field during a play and the coach leaving Williams in the game late, as you mentioned.

I don't believe Eberflus has lost the locker room. But he's losing the argument for keeping him after the season unless his team stops doing dumb-looking stuff like it has done the last two weeks. Oh, and he has to get his offense right.

Eberflus is taking questions lately about the job status of offensive playcaller Shane Waldron. If Waldron doesn't right the proverbial ship, this is a matter that will stain Eberflus because, ultimately, it's his job to make sure Williams develops.

Election Question From Reader

Q. Armando, long time, first time lol.

So, tell me who did you vote for and why?

You got to answer.

– Raul V.

A. Raul, welcome to the show.

I've gotten that question from a couple of readers lately, and I appreciate the opportunity to express my political opinion. But, with respect, that's not something I want to do.

Freedom To Shut Up

What a great country we live in that freedom of speech includes freedom to stay silent if you wish.

Look, I'm a sports columnist. I got sports opinions. Ask me about that and if it includes a political issue, I'll give it to you straight as I can.

But I get a kick when some readers call me a right-winger. And then other readers or people on social media call me a "typical media lib," as happened earlier this election cycle.

That means I'm keeping my overt political views as covert as I possibly can while being true to myself. People can guess who I voted for. But I'm not going to openly proselytize.