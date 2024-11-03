NFL Fans Agree: Matt Eberflus' Speech To Motivate The Chicago Bears Totally Stunk

People are clamoring for Matt Eberflus to be fired as Chicago Bears coach, and the guy still goes out there on national television and gives a humiliating interview during a blowout loss to the Cardinals.

Eberflus had to rally the troops as the Bears went into the half with a 21-9 deficit.

The Bears went scoreless since Eberflus' rousing halftime message, losing to Arizona, 29-9.

The coach was asked by a CBS reporter about his halftime advice to his losing team. Eberflus' answer left much to be desired.

"This is the score, but we have each other," the coach responded.

Eberflus's awkward response was yet another headache for Bears fans.

Eberflus is not a coach ready to elevate Caleb Williams; Eberflus is just a guy, which most NFL fans can see.

"That coaching expertise belongs in Canton," one fan sarcastically posted on X.

Coming off a demoralizing loss in Week 8 to the Commanders, which came down to a Hail Mary, the Bears desperately needed a bounce-back performance against Arizona.

Eberflus had a terrible day overall, facing added criticism after keeping Caleb Williams in the game late while he limped around the field in the final minute.

Calls for Eberflus' job only grew stronger after Week 9. Eberflus' record as Bears coach slipped to 14-28. One interesting note on Eberflus' frustrating tenure for the Bears has been his lack of success on the road, going 3-17 as a road coach for Chicago. Eberflus is 0-17 in ‘road games played on Sunday.’

It's another unfolding case of a franchise moving off from an unsuccessful coach who inherited a lottery QB; this time with the Bears hoping to start anew to kick-start the Caleb Williams era.

