Chargers Post Social Media Job, Get SCORCHED Online For Estimated Salary

Can you really put a price on such a cool job?

It's a tough time to be unemployed these days.

Let's be honest, there's never a good time to be unemployed, but the job market for the last few years post-COVID has been pretty rough.

Luckily for you, if you're living in the Los Angeles area (and, frankly, there aren't a lot of positives that come with that) and you're looking for a job, the Chargers have you covered.

Being a social media coordinator for an NFL franchise might seem like a glamorous position, but it's a lot of hard work and long hours.

Your Sundays won't be spent on the couch watching RedZone, but rather running around like a madman trying to be in eight places at once making sure you don't miss anything.

Then, your weekdays will be filled with trying to repurpose content from gameday in the hopes of keeping engagement up until the weekend, where you'll do it all over again.

It's mentally and physically taxing work, and can often feel Sisyphean at times.

Luckily, the pay is good and… wait, what does that say?

Not only does $60k feel a little low for the task at hand, especially for an onsite gig no less, but that will barely cover the cost of living in Southern California.

The Chargers are getting absolutely torched online, with many people wondering why a billion-dollar franchise is being so tight with its social media budget.

That's a tough look for the Chargers, but it might be even worse than it appears.

I have some experience in the world of professional social media management, and there's a good chance this is actually a manager position being branded as a "coordinator" role.

I don't want to speculate, but my previous employer did something similar to avoid having to pay me a higher salary.

I was in charge of every aspect of each brand's (plural) social media presence, from graphic design, content creation and planning, and even producing and starring in most of the promotional videos we did.

I was very clearly a social media manager, but the title said "specialist," so they paid me a good $10,000 less than I would've made as a manager.

Scummy, I know.

I'm not saying this is what the Chargers are doing, but just something to keep in mind.

If this is actually a coordinator position, however, then the salary is commensurate to the national average, but as many commenters pointed out, to live and work/commute in Southern California, the Chargers will have to pony up a few more greenbacks if they want to find someone qualified enough for the position.

Then again, can you really put a price on such a cool job?

(Yes, you absolutely can, and it ain't $60k).