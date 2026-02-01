Justin Herbert Plays Pop Singer's Boyfriend (Not A Bad Gig) As He Attends Pre-Grammy Gala With Madison Beer

Back in September, Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers had people wondering if they were finally Super Bowl contenders. He was playing well and the way too early prediction crowd was ready to give him the MVP.

The Chargers quarterback was also giving us an NFL couple we could finally root for when he was spotted out with rising pop star Madison Beer.

Ultimately, the hot start cooled off, and the Chargers ended up sliding into the playoffs as a Wild Card team. They were then eliminated in the first round by the New England Patriots after only scoring three points.

They proved that they were not a Super Bowl contender. But there's no need to dwell on that. The reality is, only two teams are going to have an opportunity to play for a ring.

For everyone else, it's about how they bounce back from a disappointing season. Do they crawl into a hole and reappear at the start of next season? If you’re someone who has a hard time dealing with failure, that's the move.

This Is What Franchise Quarterbacks Are Supposed to Do After Losing

A franchise quarterback can't do that. They've got to set expectations early in the offseason and be the leader the rest of the team can count on.

You get out on a boat with your bikini-clad girlfriend, and you show up to pre-Grammy Galas if called upon to do so.

Building a true legacy isn’t only about what you do when your team is winning, it's also about how you prepare for another season after losing.

Nobody wants to be remembered as the quarterback who couldn’t win the big one and who also didn’t show up to Grammy events with his hot singer girlfriend. If last night is any indication, Justin Herbert understands this.

He played the role of boyfriend as he attended Clive Davis' annual Pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons with Madison Beer. Not a bad offseason gig.