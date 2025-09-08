Finally An NFL Couple We Can Root For: Justin Herbert & Madison Beer Celebrate Win Over Chiefs With Date Night

The NFL finally has a couple we can all root for. No, I'm not talking about Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and singer Taylor Swift. I'll believe that's a real relationship the minute there's a surrogate-less pregnancy.

I'm talking about Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and the lovely and talented singer/songwriter Madison Beer. Rumors about a relationship between these two started heating up last month.

A leg sleeve date followed, then Herbert had an awesome start to the season on Friday night in Brazil against the Chiefs. He was 25 of 34 for 318 yards passing and 3 touchdowns during the Chargers 27-21 win.

That was due to a combination of the Chargers letting Herbert off the leash, Herbert delivering, and credit where credit is due, his relationship with Beer. The rest of the NFL is officially on notice.

A date night with a leg sleeve tells you all you need to know. You're not breaking that out around someone you're not comfortable with. This is what putting it all together looks like.

Madison Beer Joins Justin Herbert for Date Night in Los Angeles After Chargers Win Over Chiefs

After the win, the new couple celebrated with a date night in Los Angeles over the weekend. There was no leg sleeve visible, there was just a big smile on Beer's face as the couple held hands.

It also appeared as if at least a couple of Herbert's linemen accompanied them during the night, which you wouldn’t have any other way if you're building your franchise around a player.

Next up for the Los Angeles Chargers is a date on Monday Night Football next week with the Las Vegas Raiders. The league is going to have their hands full with Justin Herbert this season and a story of young love that I know I'll be rooting for.