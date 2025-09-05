Rest Easy, Football Fans: Taylor Swift Didn't Bother To Go To Brazil

You'd think they'd still be trying to get as much attention as humanly possible after announcing their engagement last month, but Taylor Swift is not in Brazil to see her fiancé, Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Los Angeles Chargers.

That sound you just heard was a sigh of relief from football fans the world over.

TMZ broke the news that Swift was a no-show in Brazil, but said that this wasn't completely unexpected.

This was because it's a quick two-day trip for the Chiefs, and none of the other wives or girlfriends tagged along.

Which, I get… but how many of those WAGs have private jets at their disposal? I thought she loved nothing more than cranking through some jet fuel and cranking some carbon into the atmosphere. You'd think she'd be more than happy to jet off to São Paulo to ruin another football game for fans.

Guess she's not a ride-or-die Chiefs gal after all, huh.

The Pennsylvania fan was always more of an Eagles fan.

Most of us who watch football for the football — Gasp! — are happy that Swift won't get cut to after every play, whether Kelce was involved or not. But you want to know who is punching air right now?

YouTube.

The Chiefs and Chargers game is being streamed for free on YouTube, and you can bet that the YouTube folks had their fingers crossed for a Swift cameo (or, more likely, many of them).

Nope. Instead, they've got to hope some kids trying to watch videos of people playing Roblox accidentally click on the game to juice those ratings.

Who knows, maybe that was the plan the entire time.