Madison Beer Might've Bagged Her An NFL Quarterback, Alexa Humbles Matt Leinart & Dan Campbell's New TV Role

Plus: Joe Burrow has to start throwing the ball away in the preseason.

Warren Sharp & the other circle jerk blue checkmark's game is to constantly blame the Bengals offensive line when Burrow refuses to throw the ball away, even in the preseason

Is the Bengals' offensive line great? Not at all. But, my god, Burrow could throw the ball away here and there.

Look how #62 gives up on the play…three guys just stood there…this offensive line is a disaster.

Not one word about Burrow throwing the ball away. And Sharp's not the only phony checkmark who refuses to call out Burrow because ripping the offensive line is better for ‘Likes’ and social media engagement.

#62 should've just thrown a blindside block and taken the penalty! It's the preseason…protect that man!

And Burrow could've thrown the ball into the stands.

The scumbag checkmarks aren't even remotely fair and balanced with their criticism of the Bengals.

Now, do I get a sense of urgency out of Burrow fully knowing it's 2-0 to start the season or the Bengals are screwed? Yes.

Points scored the last five season openers for the Bengals:

10

3

20

27 (W) — Super Bowl season

13

‘I was the good luck you needed to beat the Brewers’

— Jason D.M. tells me:

I like to think I played a small part in YOUR Reds snapping the Brewers win streak on Sunday.

I, a Cubs fan, desperately need the Brewers to start losing a lot more. Sent this to a Brew Crew friend……

The LIBS are coming after me; I'm very honored that they think I'm a high-valued target

— Beer Guy Neil spotted this from Newsweek:

It's been a minute Joe. I hope all is welI. I don't know if I missed a link to this post in screencaps, but it sure feels like spin to counter the actual narrative. Kind of like 'It's not a big deal, you're the one obsessed about it.' Thoughts?

Sorority girls are the right's latest obsession

Kinsey:

And then there's this from The Atlantic.

https://www.theatlantic.com/technology/archive/2025/08/sorority-rush-dance-maga-x/683894/

Stop and think about this for a second: Newsweek and The Atlantic contacted me for comment less than 12 hours apart.

Coordinated? Planned?

You make the call.

As for this theory that there aren't any purple hair lesbians who are mad at sorority girls, these LIB outlets aren't being honest like the NFL checkmarks who aren't being honest about Joe Burrow.

Purple hairs HATE sorority girls. You don't have to be trained in human anthropology to understand such a simple concept.

Here's my official statement on the sorority video matter:



After years of being told that biological males should be in the pool winning national championships over U.S. Olympic female swimmers, and that it was the fair thing to do, this country is back to a place where sorority girls & Sydney Sweeney now run the show and a huge swath of America seems to love that cultural shift.

Have sorority girls always been doing their thing since TikTok was invented, sure, but pop culture narratives were being run by fanatics on the coasts with the help of their sympathetic friends in the left-wing media.

This country has clearly experienced a shift in the dominant voices with sororities and Sweeney appearing ready to lead the way.

The Boomers just keep checking in — they truly love this column

— Ron K. writes:

Joe, you're absolutely right. I'm 71, retired and living in Santa Rosa Beach, FL. Screencaps is a joy and is about real Americans. I look forward to it every day.

Keep up the good work (and message).

— Jim M. from Sylvania (OH) who now lives in Florida writes:

Hey Joe: It’s Jim M. From Sylvania,;...now in Florida. I’m on the leading edge of Boomer Nation at age 77 but still in good health. (for now) I don’t remember how I found Screencaps, but little by little it became a daily habit to where now, early every morning I fire up the computer and head straight to Screencaps where I read most if not all of every column.

Part of the lure is that we see ourselves at various times of our lives in the column. It’s nice to look back at our little league escapades vicariously through yours with your kids. The memories are warm, and though we did it different, some things never change.

It’s fun to compare your "Guys Golf Trip" to the trips we took. It’s satisfying to look back at my lawn mowing days when I was too tired coming home from an airline trip to do anything but sit on the riding mower with a beer in the cupholder, and mow a double-cut diamond pattern in the front lawn.

It’s great to reminisce on the travel team (soccer) outings in various Hampton Inns around the Midwest, and how the parents handled all the ups and downs of their kids playing a game. (Not well) And who doesn’t enjoy seeing Meat. Those beautiful offerings of meat on the grilll and thinking "I can do it better." And then, Joe we get to the heart of the matter, the midwest summertime patio life which you, wisely for your young age, give Mrs. Screencaps due accolades for her contribution to the ambience!

The T’s and their globetrotting excursions fire up the imagination, but without envy, because Screencaps readers don’t envy. College sports, well I’m a Badger so I’m having a bit of trouble there, but both kids found their way down to Columbus and The Ohio State University. But there are some core, foundational values that tie this community together and make the memories flow.

SCREENCAPS is Old School at its core, old fashioned goodness that resonates with so many folks across America, the folks you never read about except in Screencaps as they tell their stories, live their lives, and enjoy the blessings of liberty. Screencaps is built on the solid foundation of: pay your way, take responsibility, show some class, be a good sport, keep a secret, take pride in your property. All the things a good dad teaches his kids by example, and now those kids are old enough and wise enough understand, and reflect.

….and when a couple of coaches pull the old "He didn’t touch the plate" skit and intimidate the young ump, show your team how an adult reacts. That’s a lesson in personal class some of those kids will take with them the rest of their lives. I’ll bet there’s two, maybe even three Democrats who read the column,... cause deep down they want what Screencaps readers have.

— Bobby from the State of Jefferson writes:

First, I will get the thanks out of the way. I appreciate your writing style and content and just want to encourage you to keep up the good work.

Next, to the intro - I am a 65 year old typical white conservative living in the once great state of Commiefornia. I reside in what was once planned to be the State of Jefferson and had it not been for the attack on Pearl Harbor would probably exist today. If you are making bio’s for your users I would much rather be called "Bobby from the State of Jefferson" than listing California as my domicile.

An avid golf junkie, I am an Ambassador (Select) for the PGA HOPE program in the Northern California/ NW Nevada Section. I retired from the US Navy in 1997 and worked odd jobs for 10 years until I began fighting wildland fire with the US Forest Service in 2004 until my heart finally gave me the middle finger in 2016 and I have been disabled and retired officially since then.

If you get a chance to research the PGA HOPE program https://www.pgareach.org/pgahope I would encourage you to do so and maybe pass along the information to your Veteran subscribers as it has made a huge difference in, not only my golf game, but actually saved my life, but that is too long a story for this intro.

I do not have kids, but still can commiserate with the angry parents, scheduling and all around frustration of the travel ball dealings. TNML is a favorite, though my wife has issues with me "overdoing it" and usually tries to beat to the mower during the week. Kind of a fun game especially when I win one once in a while. LOL

Look forward to seeing more of your writings and information to come. BTW, no need to respond to this as you are a busy man and I am no one of import, but just wanted to say hi and let you know you have a "coastal" supporter out west.

— Jim from Texas says:

I am one of your avid screencaps readers and a boomer. It may seem weird since I really don't give a flip about any sports nowadays, I don't travel, I mow when it needs it (since I'm retired), I don't care about the bikini women) anyone who's ever met my wife of nearly 40 years would agree (they can't compare, not even close).

I love reading the perspective and opinions of folks tho, it is always educational an interesting, and the food tips and pictures. I spend my time in my shop tinkering on old cars, or whatever people have dropped off to see if I can fix it.

In case your wondering, I retired after 36 years as a forensic scientist and I have strong opinions about the direction of the hard sciences today and what COVID and the education system has done to it if that matters.

This is a smart observation about OutKick, Screencaps and what we should be striving for on a daily basis

— Drew from Katy, TX writes:

It dawned on me today that because I have worked as a consultant from home for 7 years now (long before COVID), Outkick has taken the place of the conversations in the workplace.

The subject matter of Outkick is what I would have talked about with my friends at work and over lunch when I used to be in an office.

I explained this to my wife, and she totally understood.

So maybe there are a lot of others out there for whom Outkick is the replacement for "shooting the bull" at the office. People working from home, between jobs, retired, etc.?

Kinsey:

Thank you for saying it, Drew. When I started my Internet career in the fall of 2007, the goal was always to entertain men who were working a job they hated, men who might be watching their marriage dissolve and men who were about to be unemployed.

At the time, I was working at a newspaper and I watched how miserable the writers were. Just grizzled. Worn out. Zero fun.

I couldn't allow myself to become them. The pivot was to be entertaining, to drive the watercooler conversations, to give guys a slice of what was happening on the Internet.

Now, you can fire up a social media app and get what an algorithm thinks you need to see.

Or you can trust a human who has been doing it for is coming up on 18 years at this business.

Thankfully, tens of thousands of you still trust me.

What's a missile tester's day look like?

— John from Destin explains:

Thanks for putting me in the column. When I say a missile tester, I was someone that helped design the test and monitor and direct the testing from the ground. My flying days ended when I retired from the AF, but working with the guys kept me up to date and interested.

It was all air-to-air missiles, we got to design tests against drones down here in the Gulf of America. Missiles that the guys fly with now were tested here first. Keep up the good work.

Surfing at French River MN just North of Duluth at 6:00 Sunday evening on east blowing driven winds creating angry waves on Lake Superior

As of this morning, the Lake Superior water tempterature at Duluth is 58.

— Kirk B. in Duluth spotted this cold content:

And yet another California reader has checked in

— Richard in San Diego has joined the community:

All these grilling pics lately in Screencaps motivated me to load up the BBQ on this August weekend. Keep up the great work!

######################

That is it. The first rain in two weeks is incoming and I'm very happy about that.

Let's get after it. It's Tuesday. College football starts Saturday and the NFL is close. Now is the time to get working hard so we're ready to sit on the couch all fall.

Email: Joe.kinsey@outkick.com or you can always use my personal Gmail

