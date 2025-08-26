Madison Beer & Justin Herbert Heats Up With A Leg Sleeve Date Night, Jared Lorenzen's Sun Is A Star & MEAT!

My Reds are four games over .500 with five games to go in August & I'm starting to get nervous

What a performance last night. Three hits. Ten strikeouts.

If there's a silver lining to this team limping to the finish line, it's that they'll still be above .500 when Ohio State kicks off on Saturday. That's an absolute miracle.

— Kevin found out his weekend is wide open to watch football:

Joe, as I mentioned to you in an email before - Torch Lake, MI may be the most beautiful body of water in America.

That being said, so grateful my wife is taking my two kids up to the family compound this Labor Day weekend for Senior Pics. Now it's just me, ribs, beers and College Football - and a betting app.

— Anonymous Masters Employee emailed:

The 2025 PGA season is less than 24 hours old and they are already getting ready for 2026.

There are 27 days until fall, so start acting like it!

This is the rat poison that is on the local news this week. Makes me sick. Add in the fact that it's going to be 72 this Saturday and you have women around here breaking out hoodies.

RESPECT SUMMER!

Should MLB go to a swing-off in extra innings?

Chad asks:

What do you think of some wanting to see "the swing off" used in MLB games? I'm fine with it being used in the extra innings of All Star games, but not the contests that count.

Kinsey:

Absolutely not. Putting a runner on second is f-ing with legit baseball enough. The pitch clock was a great change. Let's sit and enjoy these changes that have been made for the next decade before we go screwing with the game again.

Things you see in the wild

— Lee D. spotted this one at a BBQ joint he frequents:

Thank you to the cross-country parents who welcomed me to their club now that Screencaps Jr. is officially a cross-country runner

— Chris in South Lyon, MI emails:

Great work, grinding for us readers every day. Thank you.

Glad to hear your recap from the cross country meet. "Didn't take off his medal all weekend" - I did the same after medaling in my first big 7th grade race at the 1992 White Lake Invitational! (Ha.)

I hope your son continues with the sport. Sounds like he has a natural ability for running. It's also one of the better avenues for learning discipline, training, and hard work. The training, especially in the summer, is more peer-driven rather than by coaches or parents. You don't want to let others down. Running is not a "game" and you may not wake up excited on a race day like you would for a basketball game. But the medals, trophies, and euphoria of a job well done are plenty rewarding.

Unrelated, you wouldn't think there are politics in cross country. Unfortunately, there were.

One guy in my freshman class ran Varsity (top 7 on team) in every invitational, all four years. He did have some good times as a freshman and was the best in our class early on, but he lost grip on that over the four years. That kind of thing happens, no big deal. What was obnoxious would be that he would repeatedly, multiple times a season, tank races. He would go out, either too hard or wouldn't be feeling it, and would feign an injury during the race. Early on, the parents sympathized with this guy dragging himself across the finish line, refusing to quit despite a bad time. Eventually, they realized it was an act.

Cross country is a very supportive community amongst parents, athletes, and even people from other teams. But it got to the point where the parents on the team just couldn't stand this guy. My dad is nicest man in the world, basically Ned Flanders, and he got a lot of enjoyment out of seeing me surpass the guy. But our coach was a believer. The dude also blew a bunch of smoke about how he was intending to walk-on on Arizona State's team after high school. There wasn't really internet in 1997, but we didn't need it to tell you that he was full of shit.

I hope your son's cross country experience is 100% pure and enjoyable.

— Deb in Marco Island, Florida checks in:

For your stats, I'm a 75-yr-old female in SW Florida (formerly Louisiana).

Our son ran XC in High School for four years and we were parents who attended just about every race. Rainy races were sloppy and some of the kids lost their shoes in the mud and had to go back afterwards and try to find the one or two lost shoes.

Our son is now 32 and still running. He and his dad did several longer races, Half Marathons and Marathons, and we have medals and trophies all over the house. Our old house was larger and we had one wall that had all the medals hanging on it.

I did a 5K a few times and one race I came in second in my age group. Got a huge trophy. Oh, yeah, there were only two females in my age group.

— Brandon says:

Man, enjoy those afternoon runs while you can. My son's high school runs are early a.m. Varsity girls take off at 0730, Varsity Boys at 0800. Still a great time plotting out where you need to be to see your kid on the course (my all-time best was getting to see him 5x this past weekend w/ minimal repositioning), and chatting it up with other parents.

Have yet to notice any "travel ball player or parent" mentality anywhere. Maybe it's because kids who participate in a sport with the slogan "our sport is your sports punishment" are just wired a little differently.

— Chris B. in Johnson City, TN welcomes me to the cross country club:

I hope Jr’s first race went well. Two years ago our son came home and told us he wanted to try cross country in 6th grade. We tried baseball and basketball for a few years but he didn’t really like it. He is now in 8th grade in his 3rd season. He isn’t the fastest but it gets him off the electronic devices. I think he also likes staying after school with the boys and farting on each other. I didn’t know anything about XC before this, but it has been a pleasant experience.

The parents are all very nice and supportive of everyone. I don’t know if it will continue in high school, but it’s been fun and good for him.

Our local high school has multiple state championships and I don’t think he’s serious enough. We had our first meet today, too-Run for the Hills at Holston Dam, not far from Bristol Motor Speedway. I even had a pork butt waiting at home.

How you knew someone was ‘rich’ growing up & does beer taste differently out of a can vs. a bottle?

— Todd from northern Idaho (I have no idea if he's hiding from the FBI) writes:

Joe - to add to the conversation regarding the "how we knew someone was rich" growing up question. I grew up in Southeastern Washington State in a small town where the number one signal of wealth was belonging to the Country Club. Only the rich kids knew what was inside those hallowed grounds (and some of us poor kids who used the cover of darkness to "see" what those grounds looked like)!

The pool too. We got kicked out and chased by the local police countless times whilst using the CC's pool! CC membership and a big old satellite dish were good indicators of wealth in small town WA.

Question for you and your readers: Bottles or Cans? Does your favorite adult beverage taste differently when consumed from bottles? Or Cans? It's an ongoing debate here that I'd love to know what Screencaps readers think?

Kinsey:

Todd's sounding ELITE by just knowing country club kids growing up and having a country club IN his town. I rarely, if ever, buy bottled beer for my house. I think it's psychological to think beer is better out of a bottle. I think it's a macho guy thing like they're in 48 Hours and might end up in a bar fight and they need a weapon if things go sideways. Give me a can of beer. I'm simple.

What do those team letters on my new Busch Light hat mean?

— Matt D. breaks it all down for me:

It's been a while since I've emailed. I'm guessing you have already gotten multiple answers about the CFH and UD Motorsports on the Busch Light hat.

UD Motorsports is the team that pulls the Busch Light themed Two wheel drive truck (Suffering Sanity) and the Mini rod tractor (Vibrator). CFH is a sponsor and they make/supply cylinder heads and components for the engines.

I have a good friend that owns the Buckeye Hooker II Two Wheel Drive truck from Mercer County.

Classic Pizza Huts in the wild

— David in Cumming, GA emails:

My wife and I took an afternoon for a date day this weekend and drove into North Georgia to go to one of the wineries. On our way up there, we passed a classic Pizza Hut in Dahlonega, GA! We had a fun little talk about our childhoods with her getting personal pan pizzas and me tempering going after youth baseball games. We stopped on the way back to see if there was a buffet with her laughing at me that I was really stopping. Unfortunately, no buffet but it was fun to reminisce.



P.S. I also so a bottle of syrup that at first glance I thought was a bottle of whiskey.

Kinsey:

I'm a little shocked this Pizza Hut is considered a ‘Classic’ when it has a gray roof. Shouldn't that be a disqualifier unless there's some city code against red roofs.

Where are our Dahlonega, GA readers? There have been many over the years. Is there a city code I don't know about?

#######

That is it on this sunny Tuesday morning with temps in the low 50s and the birds beginning their migration. Talk about a kick in the gut. Even the birds aren't respecting summer this week.

Good luck at your fantasy football drafts. Good luck with those jobs you hate. Good luck with that retirement round of golf you've scheduled.

Now get out there and live.

CONTACT ME!

📩 Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com or use my personal Gmail account

Send your photos, stories, tips, rants—whatever you’ve got.

🐦 Twitter/X: @JoeKinseyexp

Tag me or drop a DM.

📸 Instagram: @OutKickScreencaps

You guys need to start tagging me on content you're seeing.

📘 Facebook Page: Screencaps on Facebook

👥 Facebook Group: Join the Screencaps Community

Connect with fellow Screencaps readers.

🗞️ Sign Up for the Screencaps Newsletter:

Make sure you're opening the newsletter or don't sign up. You'll hurt the open rate.

👉 Subscribe here

Numbers from :

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like :