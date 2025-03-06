CBB With Danny Z: March Madness Is Officially Here!

I apologize for missing last week, but I promised my wife I would not work during our anniversary vacation. And many of you probably know, it's best not to break promises to your wife, particularly on your anniversary.

However, we are back this week for the home stretch! Conference tournaments have started, the first automatic bids to the NCAA Tournament are handed out this weekend, and it's officially March Madness, baby!

Without further ado, the first March edition of CBB With Danny Z.

It's the most wonderful time of the year…

Yeah, I know Christmas basically has a copyright on that phrase – and certainly no disrespect to the best holiday on the calendar – but March is such a great month in sports.

It doesn't get its due because there's no football, but college basketball has the best postseason in any American sport, and it's not close. Plus, NHL games are heating up, Spring Training is underway and golf is steaming towards the Masters. Both March and early April are solid times for sports fans.

Still, there's really nothing like conference tournaments heading into Selection Sunday and then into the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament. Who doesn't love meaningful sporting events at noon on a Thursday that don't end until midnight?!

If that weren't enough, they do it again on Friday! And then on Saturday! And again on Sunday! Can you tell I'm fired up? I hope so.

Bubble watch is fun…

There's a debate that the NCAA Tournament Committee wrestles with every season: do we pick a mediocre major conference team or an upstart mid-major? They almost always side with the big boys, much to my dismay quite frankly.

Give me more mid-major teams having big years! Do we really need North Carolina in the tournament? No, we don't. Because I'll probably end up picking them and making myself miserable.

According to FOX Sports' bracket forecaster Mike DeCourcy, Nebraska, Texas, North Carolina and Xavier are the first four teams out of the NCAA Tournament, while SMU, UC Irvine, Cincinnati and San Francisco are listed as the next four teams out.

Of that list, I'd much rather see UC Irvine or San Francisco sneak into the dance over UNC, Xavier or Cincinnati.

But we know that big brands sell more tickets and lead to more viewers, so don't be surprised if UNC and Texas find their way in.

Bad beat of the week…

This one comes from the smaller schools, so it probably didn't affect as many bettors. But that doesn't make it hurt any less. Is there anything worse than losing with a big underdog in overtime?

Well, look away Chicago State bettors, because this one was BAD. Although, to be fair, the Cougars entered the game against St. Francis at 4-26 on the season, so what did you expect?

Anyway, Chicago State was an 8.5-point underdog on the road. Everything looked good heading down the stretch. The Cougars led by six at the half and maintained that lead through 30 minutes. They had a four-point lead with 2.5 to play.

But St. Francis fought back and eventually had a three-point lead with 15 seconds left. It was one of those spots where you bet on the underdog, and you're thinking "JUST LOSE THE GAME."

Instead, Chicago State hit a three to tie and then forced a turnover that led to a wide-open dunk to (probably) win the game. Then, this happened.

You can probably guess how this ends.

Roundball roundup…

Doug Gottlieb tracker…

Well, Doug Gottlieb and the Green Bay Phoenix mercifully saw their season come to an end on Tuesday, so this will be the last Gottlieb update until next season (assuming the school retains Gottlieb, which is likely).

Thanks to a win over Detroit Mercy on February 27, the Phoenix reached four wins on the season, officially not the WORST season in school history. They tied for the second-fewest wins in school history and posted the second-worst winning percentage ever. But, still not quite as bad as the 3-29 campaign in 2022-23.

After losing to Oakland in the first round of the Horizon League Tournament on Tuesday, Green Bay finished the season at 4-28.

I know I've given Gottlieb a hard time, but he does deserve some credit, and I mean that sincerely. While the team struggled all season, they did play better towards the end of the year – and they spent most of the season without their best player, Anthony Roy.

Green Bay beat Wright State on February 16, scored 85 points in a loss against Robert Morris on the road, nearly beat Youngstown State on the road, defeated Detroit Mercy, lost in overtime against regular season champion Oakland, and then fell in the first round of the Horizon League Tournament against Oakland.

Still, given that they had a 21-game losing streak – with 16 coming by 10+ points – going 2-4 over the final six matches with only one double-digit loss qualifies as an improvement.

I can honestly say I'm looking forward to season two with Doug Gottlieb leading Green Bay. We'll see if he can keep the program moving in a positive direction.

McNeese State won the Southland regular season championship, and they're clearly loose as they look to lock up an NCAA Tournament bid…

Poor Brandon Dwyer…

PUT IT ON A POSTER!

So, this Tennessee buzzer-beater is amazing. But, watch Rick Barnes trying frantically to call timeout, only to have the refs ignore him while his kid wins it for him…

I know it's old news, but I can't believe UNC is tied to Hubert Davis through 2030

Another one that's a little old but too good not to share…

