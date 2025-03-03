Ohio State Women's Basketball Star Gives Double Bird To Maryland Fans After Fouling Out

The Ohio State women's basketball lost its regular season finale on the road at Maryland on Sunday, and Buckeyes' leading scorer Cotie McMahon elected to show her frustration in a rather unique and wildly vulgar way.

McMahon scored 18 points and snagged five rebounds in Ohio State's overtime loss, but fouled out with 14 seconds left in the extra fame. After grabbing a seat on the bench, McMahon appeared to hear something from the opposing fans that she didn't appreciate and flipped the double bird in their direction.

Not one, but both middle fingers directed at the crowd.

Look, we can all understand that emotions run high, but McMahon has to realize she can't be doing this sort of thing. With or without a camera on her, throwing up the double middle fingers at a crowd during a televised game is one of the dumbest decisions imaginable.

You're an adult playing for one of the most well-known schools in the country, not playing a pickup game at your hometown gym.

McMahon picked up her fifth foul sending Maryland's Allie Kubek to the charity stripe where she hit one of her two free throws to give the Terps a two-point advantage. Ohio State quickly tied things back up at 90-90 on an other-wordly made layup, but Maryland's Sarah Te-Biasu pulled up from three and nailed the game-winner with just one second left on the clock.

Ohio State and Maryland are both ranked inside the Top 20 and are already locks to make the Women's NCAA Tournament. The Buckeyes and Terrapins could meet up in the Big Ten conference tournament finals if they go on to put together a couple of wins to close out the year before starting their runs in March Madness.