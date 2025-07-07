Cardi B, Stefon Diggs Fuel Breakup Buzz with Social Media Clues

NFL wide receiver Stefon Diggs is facing speculation about a possible breakup with rapper Cardi B.

As of Monday, all photos of the two together, previously shared on their Instagram profiles showing them deeply infatuated, have been removed, suggesting trouble in paradise.

Diggs, 31, and Cardi B, 32, raised eyebrows in sports circles when their relationship became public, as Diggs took on a high-profile partner. Cardi B has two children from her previous marriage to rapper Offset.

The two made their first public appearance at a New York Knicks game in June.

READ: Mike Vrabel Doesn't Seem Thrilled About That Viral Video Of Stefon Diggs On A Yacht

Buzz around Diggs and Cardi's romance has spilled into his professional life, especially as he joins the New England Patriots this season, raising concerns about his focus during a critical year.

The couple’s social media activity, including a risqué lap dance video featuring Cardi B and a boat ride with her friends where Diggs was seen with a mysterious pink powder that was speculated to be drugs, has drawn scrutiny. Patriots coaches have faced questions about the fiery wideout’s off-field behavior.

READ: Stefon Diggs Declines To Say What Mystery Pink Substance In Video Was

Diggs declined to comment on the powder, saying, "Obviously it’s a conversation that’s happening internal, which I can’t have too much of a conversation about it. I’ve been in this league 10 years; you can format your question many different ways, I’m obviously going to answer it the same way."

When pressed further, first-year Patriots coach Mike Vrabel remained tight-lipped about the video, stating, "It’s something that we’re aware of. Obviously, we want to make great decisions on and off the field. … Any conversations that I’ve had with Stefon will remain between him and I and the club."

New England certainly hopes Diggs is worth the trouble. Last season, he totaled 496 receiving yards and 47 catches in an injury-shortened year.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela