Stefon Diggs Declines To Say What Mystery Pink Substance In Video Was

The viral video of Stefon Diggs on a party boat during Memorial Day weekend, surrounded by a trio of bikini-clad women who seemed very interested in him and the pink substance of a baggie he handed them is a thing in New England.

Diggs Deflects Pink Substance Questions

It was the most interesting part of the exchange between Diggs and reporters on Tuesday when Diggs repeatedly declined to say what that pink stuff was even when reporters asked multiple times and ways. 

"Obviously it’s a conversation that’s happening internal, which I can’t have too much of a conversation about it," Diggs said. "I’ve been in this league 10 years; you can format your question many different ways, I’m obviously going to answer it the same way." 

Diggs at first said he's discussed the matter with coach Mike Vrabel. 

Mike Vrabel and Stefon Diggs Talk

Vrabel was none too happy about the issue a couple of weeks ago when the video of Diggs was on social media. But Diggs was not at one of the team's OTA sessions.

"Obviously, I want to be as candid with you guys as possible," Diggs said. "Talking about my personal life with people I don't know personally. I'm pretty sure everybody here, men and women, are great people. But I want to keep my personal life personal.

"I had a conversation with [Vrabel], obviously. I'm going to echo everything that he said. He told me hoping everyone making good decisions. I had a nice conversation with people in the building as well. Everything else is everything else. The particulars are all internal."

Public Figure Diggs Wants To Keep Life Private?

Look, Diggs has every right to keep his personal life personal. But he should have thought about that when he pulled that bag out of his pocket as someone two feet away from him was capturing the moment on vid

And he had to know once that video went viral it would become a question he'd be asked in any number of ways because, well, he's a public figure.

So the whole keeping-the-personal-life-personal narrative doesn't really fly.

One would expect the Patriots themselves have a good understanding of what the substance was. 

And that leads to this:

Was it pink salt? Or any other material that doesn't matter?

Or was it something more worrisome?

If it's the latter, we haven't heard the last of this.

