Mike Vrabel Doesn't Seem Thrilled About That Viral Video Of Stefon Diggs On A Yacht

Over the weekend, everyone on social media saw Stefon Diggs dancing and smacking the butts of bikini-clad women on a yacht in Miami. So naturally, reporters were curious to hear head coach Mike Vrabel's thoughts about it.

Videos circulating on X show the New England Patriots wide receiver partying with his girlfriend, rapper Cardi B, and at least a dozen other women on a boat. In one video, fans spotted Diggs handing off a bag filled with what appeared to be a powdered substance.

And not to jump to rash conclusions, but it probably wasn't Kool-Aid.

Diggs was not present for the New England Patriots' voluntary OTA session on Wednesday. So naturally, Vrabel was asked how the team felt about Diggs' weekend antics.

"It’s something that we’re aware of," the Patriots head coach said. "Obviously, we want to make great decisions on and off the field… Any conversations that I’ve had with Stefon will remain between him and I and the club."

Diggs signed a three-year, $69 million contract with the Patriots in March. He tore his ACL in Week 8 last season, but appears to be on track to be cleared for the 2025 season. The 31-year-old was a four-time Pro Bowler with the Buffalo Bills from 2020-2023 and spent last year with the Houston Texans.

For what it's worth, Diggs did attend an OTA session for the Patriots last week, so he hasn't been completely absent from the facility. And, in his defense, the OTAs (right now) are voluntary.

But skipping football responsibilities after very publicly spending your weekend turning up on a party boat is probably not the best way to endear yourself to your new team. Especially a team that's trying to pick up the pieces from a miserable 4-13 season.