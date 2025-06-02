Cardi B 'Hard Launches' New Boyfriend, NFL WR Stefon Diggs on Instagram With Wild Pics

What a catch.

New England Patriots wideout Stefon Diggs upped his game as the NFL's "bad boy" after going official with female rapper Cardi B.

Cardi B, 32, ‘hard-launched’ her new boy-toy with a spicy Instagram post over the weekend, showing Diggs, 31, getting a lap dance from the stripper-turned-recording artist.

Several of the photos shared showed Cardi B in her natural, very racy state, wearing a black one-piece that left little to the imagination.

"Chapter 5 ......Hello Chapter six," Cardi said on Instagram, posting a May recap of her new fling with Diggs, who recently landed in some trouble after being spotted on a yacht full of women, offering some of them a ‘mysterious’ powder.

Some of the chatter from the Diggs yacht video has led to speculation over whether the team could decide to cut Diggs over his behavior.

The New England Patriots were asked about the viral video of Diggs sharing what one could only assume was drugs on the boat, which the team acknowledged and subtly discouraged after hoping Diggs could come in and be a veteran presence for young rookie QB Drake Maye, to the tune of a three-year, $69 million contract. Diggs did not attend the start of voluntary OTAs.

New England certainly hopes Diggs is worth the trouble … last season, he totaled 496 receiving yards and 47 catches in an injury-shortened year.

Despite her new fling, Cardi B is still dealing with the aftermath of her longtime relationship with Migos rapper Offset, with whom she shares three kids: Kulture, 6, Wave, 3, and Blossom, 8 months. That saga could continue to unfold as Offset reportedly sought to gain ‘everything’ from his divorce with Cardi B, ending a relationship that began in 2017.

Diggs and Cardi B made a big debut before the public at the start of May by attending a New York Knicks game, flirting courtside and catching more eyes than Spike Lee's outfits. Could this be a fling or the real thing?

