Call In Patriots-Saints Game Has To Be Worst Phantom Penalty Of Season

It seems like there’s a call in every NFL game that makes you wonder whether the refs have money on a certain outcome.

The officiating crew for the Patriots game against the Saints produced one of those on Sunday.

There I was, enjoying watching a Patriots game for the first time in three years ( beating the Bills in primetime when you’re not supposed to will do a lot to your morale). Drake May was cooking the Saints defense like a spicy pot of gumbo and dropping 50-yard bombs to DeMario Douglas.

Mac Jones could never. I’m glad we have him under center.

The next drive, Maye AGAIN found Douglas for a monster gain, this time for 61 yards. Who knew Douglas was going to be the fantasy football sleeper pick of the week?

I definitely annoyed all the neighbors in my friend’s apartment complex cause I was yelling like a psycho.

But my excitement left as quick as it came because of an offensive pass interference call. At least, that’s what the refs said happened.

Look at this play (the penalty was on Stefon Diggs) and you tell me if there’s offensive pass interference.

Are you flipping kidding me? I think these refs need LASIK ASAP.

Both players were hand fighting to gain better position, and the defender started the contact. Plus, it didn’t even affect the play; Douglas was the one who caught the ball.

At some point in that conversation, the refs should have said to themselves, "You know what, what are we doing? We don’t need the attention, just pick up the flag." Instead, they wiped away a highlight-reel play, probably just to keep their parlays intact.

Fortunately, the Pats ended that drive with a Kayshon Boutte touchdown (yes, you can laugh at that). But the refs tried their best to prevent that.