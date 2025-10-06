Drake Maye Makes A Splash On Sunday Night Football In His NFL Prime Time Debut

If you're going to make a dazzling and eye-popping statement, do it like Drake Maye did on Sunday Night Football in his national prime-time debut.

"This was a division game and it was 8:20 [kickoff time] in Orchard Park in a great environment, playing the Buffalo Bills and where else would you rather be?" the quarterback asked, summing up the scene and the New England Patriots victory.

"It was fun."

Drake Maye Coming Out Party

It was fun for Maye because of what he did this night in front of everyone.

He beat the only undefeated team that was left in the NFL.

He beat a Buffalo Bills team that dominates the AFC East in which New England also toils into an annual ritual, winning five consecutive titles.

Maye did this in Buffalo, where the Bills were 8-0 last season and had been 3-0 this season.

Maye did this by getting into a duel with Bills quarterback Josh Allen and not just playing a lot like Allen but actually out-playing Allen.

(Allen, you may recall, is the reigning NFL MVP who has already had some huge moments this season).

Maye To Diggs Becomes A Duo

And, yes, Maye did all this by using Allen's best receiver of the past half-decade, Stefon Diggs, and turning him into your personal go-to guy. And then he did a postgame interview with Diggs and the duo made it seem like Diggs appreciates Maye as much as he ever did the other quarterback.

"It was storybook for him," Maye said of Diggs. "It's his first time coming back. It's prime time. You could see it all week. He just loves football, loves the game and I'm glad he's a Patriot."

Maye and Diggs combined on 10 completions for 146 yards.

So, welcome to your moment, Drake Maye.

He might have just arrived on the big stage and now the entire NFL, including the people in Buffalo, are taking notice.

Maye Almost Perfect Second Half

Afterward, Buffalo coach Sean McDermott lamented his team's three turnovers, and said he thought "we beat ourselves."

Yeah, maybe the Patriots had something to do with that defeat.

Maye saved his best for the second half. He completed 13-of-14 passes for 184 yards. And in the fourth quarter when the two teams were see-sawing between scores, Maye completed six of six passes for 90 yards.

"Thanks to the good Lord, that was fun," Maye said in his typical aw-shucks fashion. "That was a tough one and it took everyone in that locker room. And the guys came out and didn't play the best in the first half but the defense helped us out.

"Then getting back offensively, we got some things going, and we had a drive at the end to go down and win it and that's what you want."

Patriots Put Ball In Maye's Hands

Maye's final drive for the winning field goal wasn't exactly pretty. But it was impressive in displaying a raw ability the Bills saw in Allen circa 2019 or 2020ish.

This is not a finished product we saw of the Patriots quarterback.

But it was very good. And it was a statement.

"I grew up and my dad or my brothers always said in basketball or baseball, if it's the last play or the last shot, you always want the ball in my hands," Maye said. "So, I'm not going to lose that mindset. I'll have that mindset my whole career."