LASIK Doubles Down On Free Surgery Offer After Ref Misses Facemask On Joe Burrow

Its not the first time that refs have missed a clear as day facemask on the Bengals' QB.

It’s 2025, and NFL referees are still missing obvious calls.

Yes, they are a part of every game. And I do want to be sensitive to the fact that referees are humans who make mistakes sometimes — just like the fans who watch the games.

Even so, there are some calls that just make you go, "How in the world can a pro at this job miss a call this obvious?" We saw one today in the Cincinnati Bengals ’ game against the Cleveland Browns .

Joe Burrow dropped back to pass, but his offensive line didn’t hold up all that well (shocker, that’s been the story of his career). A Browns defensive lineman reached out to bring him down, but instead got his paw right in Burrow’s facemask.

It wasn’t just a swipe either, that dude twisted Joe Sheisty’s helmet so much that every chiropractor in the region is hoping Burrow calls them for an appointment tomorrow. Plus, it got the Bengals a free 15 yards.

Or did it?

Actually, no flag was thrown and the Browns got away with assault. What’s worse is that there was a ref looking right at the play.

As a result, LASIK doubled down on their offer from last year to give free surgery to any referee who wants their help.

First, that is hilarious. Second, how could the ref have missed that? I know guys are flying all over the field and there is tons of commotion. But in a league that’s so obsessed with protecting the quarterback, how does this go unnoticed?

It’s not the first time Burrow has had his facemask tugged in broad daylight and seen defenders get away with it.

Maybe LASIK should be a requirement for all referees. It would certainly help Burrow out.