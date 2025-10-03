Mac Jones Is, Like, Really Weird, Man

Have you ever had someone in your group of friends that you just really don't vibe with but everyone else seems to love?

You can't quite put your finger on it, but something about him feels off.

You try and explain to your friends but none of them are buying it.

Then, the guy goes and does something that completely validates your suspicions, and you feel vindicated.

That's been my relationship with San Francisco 49ers backup-turned-starting quarterback, Mac Jones.

I thought maybe it was because he was the starting quarterback for Alabama when they beat my Gators in the SEC Championship Game in 2020.

But it goes so much deeper than that.

I finally realized Mac Jones is just a really weird dude.

We've all seen the video of him chomping on a banana during the Rams' potential game-winning drive.

Unless you're potassium deficient, 11 bananas sounds like about eight too many bananas.

Then there's the issue with Jones's pregame suit choice.

I'm not sure why people are saying this is a "confident suit." He looks like a gender-swapped Harley Quinn gone wrong.

I guess it all worked out in the end for Jones, who had 342 yards and two TDs in last night's win over the Rams, but I need to see more than one good game out of the guy before he's allowed to bust out his Batman rogue's gallery wardrobe.

Also, everyone was lauding Jones for his ability to play through injury.

But Jones also has a history of milking his injuries for all they're worth, so who knows if he was really as hurt as we were led to believe.

Also, as an added bonus, his real name is McCorkle, so he's got that going for him.

I might be on an island here, but I think last night was Mac Jones's personal coming-out party for how much of an oddball he is, and honestly, I think I respect him more for it now.

Now that everyone knows how bizarre he can be, it makes me feel vindicated. So I can go back to just appreciating Mac Jones, the football player, and it turns out he's a pretty damn good one.

Let your freak flag fly, Jonesy!