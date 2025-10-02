Niners QB Channels Batman Villain With 'Two-Face' Suit Before Rams Game

Can Mac Jones be the hero San Francisco deserves?

Heads, he keeps the 49ers steady. Tails, he slips.

San Francisco 49ers QB Mac Jones has a lot riding on Thursday night.

The 49ers (3-1) visit the Rams (3-1) on Thursday night at SoFi Stadium in a Week 5 matchup that doubles as a prove-it game for Jones — and he set the tone early with a bizarre pregame look that has fans split.

Jones walked in wearing a half-black, half-maroon suit that instantly drew comparisons to Batman villain Two-Face.

It was a ‘riddling’ look.

LOOK:

For many casual fans, that villain is most familiar from Tommy Lee Jones’ role in Batman Forever or Aaron Eckhart’s Harvey Dent in The Dark Knight.

Reactions to Jones’ suit were as divided as the colors themselves: some called it "swag," others questioned how the QB signed off on the comic-book-inspired fit.

"Bro thinks he's Harley Quinn," one fan remarked.

Another said, "The amount of colors in Macs outfit is equal to the amount of healthy receivers he’ll have available tonight."

With Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall banged up, Jones will need to get crafty or lose to the adversarial Rams hunting the same NFC West crown.

It may not be Halloween, but the two-tone look doubled as a statement costume for the interim starter, who’s hoping to prove he belongs under the primetime lights while Brock Purdy rehabs a toe injury.

With a win in Week 5, the Niners could spark talk of whether they should ride with Jones longer, even with their franchise QB eventually waiting in the wings.

Could Mac Jones be the hero San Francisco deserves?

