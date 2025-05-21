Caitlin Clark Hits New WNBA Record Amid Angel Reese Drama Storm

Clark makes a statement.

Angel Reese can talk. Caitlin Clark can ball.

After a few days when her name was tossed around more than a ball in a Gregg Popovich offense, Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark returned to the court and put on a memorable performance to drown out the drama.

Facing the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday, in a hard-fought 91-90 loss, Clark tallied 27 points and 11 assists.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MAY 20: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever dribbles the ball while defended by Allisha Gray #15 of the Atlanta Dream at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 20, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Clark led all scorers, playing against a Dream team led by, none other than, Brittney Griner.

Griner had 21 points.

Caitlin Clark Back In Action Since Reese Drama Blew Up

Clark has been the toast of the town after beating Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky on Saturday. Not only did controversy spark from a tactful foul committed by Clark, but more drama sprang in the WNBA over allegations of "racist taunts" directed at Reese.

The WNBA launched an investigation into the matter, without resolve days later based on a lack of video evidence of the taunts. Allegations arose that "monkey sounds" were aimed at Reese.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MAY 20: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever reacts after the 91-90 loss to the Atlanta Dream at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 20, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

In the immediate aftermath, Reese was at the center of a scandal for her reaction to Caitlin Clark's hard foul, which included Reese shouting obscenities at Clark and needing to be held back from going up to Clark. Reese said after the game that the referees got the call right and that she was moving on.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MAY 17: Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) reacts after being fouled by Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) as Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) tries to separate Reese (5) from Clark (22) on May 17, 2025, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The general focus has now shifted to Saturday's alleged taunts, and has snowballed into national discussions about race problems in the WNBA.

At a time when Caitlin Clark's generational play boosts the league's appeal, Cathy Engelbert, WNBA Commissioner, continues to add an anchor to the Fever star's back, asking her to shoulder both the league's limited appeal and the newfound obsession with identity politics from WNBA players and figures around the sport.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MAY20: Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts to a play during a game against the Atlanta Dream on May 20, 2025, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Caitlin's appeal in the WNBA has seemingly been hindered by being white.

However, through all the noise, Clark's performances continue to be historic.

The sophomore Fever guard now holds the most games with 25+ points and 10+ assists in WNBA history, hitting the mark in just 42 games.

Clark and the Fever rematch with the Atlanta Dream on Thursday. 

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MAY 20: Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) falls to the floor during a game against the Atlanta Dream on May 20, 2025, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

