Caitlin Clark Hits New WNBA Record Amid Angel Reese Drama Storm

Angel Reese can talk. Caitlin Clark can ball.

After a few days when her name was tossed around more than a ball in a Gregg Popovich offense, Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark returned to the court and put on a memorable performance to drown out the drama.

Facing the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday, in a hard-fought 91-90 loss, Clark tallied 27 points and 11 assists.

Clark led all scorers, playing against a Dream team led by, none other than, Brittney Griner.

Griner had 21 points.

Caitlin Clark Back In Action Since Reese Drama Blew Up

Clark has been the toast of the town after beating Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky on Saturday. Not only did controversy spark from a tactful foul committed by Clark, but more drama sprang in the WNBA over allegations of "racist taunts" directed at Reese.

The WNBA launched an investigation into the matter, without resolve days later based on a lack of video evidence of the taunts. Allegations arose that "monkey sounds" were aimed at Reese.

In the immediate aftermath, Reese was at the center of a scandal for her reaction to Caitlin Clark's hard foul, which included Reese shouting obscenities at Clark and needing to be held back from going up to Clark. Reese said after the game that the referees got the call right and that she was moving on.

The general focus has now shifted to Saturday's alleged taunts, and has snowballed into national discussions about race problems in the WNBA.

At a time when Caitlin Clark's generational play boosts the league's appeal, Cathy Engelbert, WNBA Commissioner, continues to add an anchor to the Fever star's back, asking her to shoulder both the league's limited appeal and the newfound obsession with identity politics from WNBA players and figures around the sport.

Caitlin's appeal in the WNBA has seemingly been hindered by being white.

However, through all the noise, Clark's performances continue to be historic.

The sophomore Fever guard now holds the most games with 25+ points and 10+ assists in WNBA history, hitting the mark in just 42 games.

Clark and the Fever rematch with the Atlanta Dream on Thursday.

