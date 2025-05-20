Ex-NFL Stars Slam Ryan Clark for Dodging Social Media Heat

Sports media is plagued by outspoken commentators who crumble under the slightest social media banter, exposing their hypocrisy.

These self-proclaimed "important" figures dish out bold opinions but reveal their fragility behind closed doors when faced with the same heat they deliver.

Take ESPN’s Ryan Clark, for example, who has been vocal about alleged racial tensions in the WNBA. Clark frequently appears on podcasts, including his own, to push his narrative.

While Clark may view himself as a heroic truth-teller, fellow athletes on social media are calling out his cowardice and mocking him.

The latest drama involves former Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell, who jumped into a heated discussion about WNBA stars Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark, alongside Ryan Clark and Robert Griffin III (RGIII).

Ryan Clark and RGIII injected their usual race-driven takes into the Reese-Caitlin Clark rivalry, ignoring the obvious: these are fierce competitors clashing on the court, not a racial conspiracy.

Ryan Clark went too far in the debate, throwing shade at RGIII’s white wife to knock his take.

Enter Le’Veon Bell, who tried to weigh in but discovered Ryan Clark had already blocked him on social media. Stunned, Bell took to X, exposing Clark’s thin skin.

"LOL DAMN, what I do?? I thought your smoke was with RG3," Bell tweeted, sharing a screenshot of Ryan Clark’s block.

This is sports media in a nutshell: pundits who puff out their chests on TV but can’t handle a hint of pushback. Bell doubled down, tweeting, "I don’t get Ryan Clark’s problem .. he makes comments about RG3 having a white wife, like he didn’t have a kid with a white woman .. I just don’t get it, what is REALLY his issue?"

Former NFL cornerback Asante Samuel piled on, calling out Clark’s cowardice: "Damn n****s are very sensitive!"

He’s not wrong.

Ryan Clark and his ilk aren’t interested in genuine discussion. RC claims to champion real talk but exposes his hypocrisy by swiftly blocking critics with dissenting opinions.

Ryan Clark’s X bio reads, "In the end, Just a Guy!!" In this case, it’s just a euphemism for "schmuck."

