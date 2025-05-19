Caitlin Clark, Fever Teammates React To Alleged 'Hateful' Angel Reese Taunts

Following Saturday’s intense matchup at Gainbridge Fieldhouse between the Indiana Fever and the Chicago Sky, questionable allegations surfaced claiming racial taunts, including "monkey sounds," were directed at Sky star Angel Reese.

The WNBA is investigating these claims, though, as OutKick’s Dan Zaksheske noted, no concrete evidence has emerged to substantiate the slurs. The allegations have triggered widespread reactions.

On Monday, Fever players addressed the claims, inadvertently lending credibility to the accusations.

Fever guard Caitlin Clark addressed the matter, saying (via ESPN),

"There's no place for that in our game, there's no place for that in society. Certainly, we want every person who comes into our arena — whether player or fan — to have a great experience. I appreciate the league doing that [investigation]. I appreciate that the Fever organization has been at the forefront of that."

On Saturday, Angel Reese faced scrutiny for reportedly overreacting to a hard foul by Caitlin Clark, screaming obscenities in response to what was deemed a calculated basketball foul.

The narrative has since shifted to focus on alleged racism targeting Reese.

Many fans argue that the WNBA’s quick response to the allegations of racism may be premature. Zaksheske adds that the P.A. played sound bites at times, which may have been mistaken for noise made by fans.

Fever co-star Aaliyah Boston added, "No type of hate is ever welcomed here. As a player you just have to stay strong and be able to call it out if something happens."

While the league is enjoying a surge in popularity, largely driven by Caitlin Clark’s skill and star power, its focus has been on identity politics.

Off the court, the controversy has taken unexpected turns.

ESPN personality Ryan Clark took a personal jab at former co-worker Robert Griffin III, mocking him for having a white wife and implying he couldn’t understand the "plight" of black women.

Some figures in women’s basketball have accused the WNBA and its fans of spotlighting Clark as the league’s face because she is white, a narrative that has fueled tension.

Meanwhile, Clark’s prominence casts a shadow on Reese purely based on skill, the latter of whom embraces her role as Clark’s rival. While Fever fans poked fun at Reese during her visit to Gainbridge, no evidence has surfaced to confirm racist behavior by WNBA fans.

The growing pains keep coming for women's basketball.

