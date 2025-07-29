Bills QB Josh Allen Shows His Patriotism With Respectful Display Towards U.S. Military Members

The reigning NFL MVP took off his hat to shake the hands of several U.S. service members

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen, the reigning NFL MVP, took a quick break from signing autographs for kids on Tuesday during training camp to take off his hat and shake the hands of several U.S. military service members. It was an incredible display of respect from the star quarterback, showing his appreciation for the men and women who protect the United States of America.

Allen has a history of noting the sacrifices of the people around him, including Bills' staffers. When the quarterback accepted his MVP award earlier this year, he used his speech to give credit to a Buffalo mail room worker, a gentleman by the name "Slick Rick."

Allen has also used his tremendous platform to prop up the U.S. military many times in the past. He's a guy who has shown that while he's an excellent football player, one of the best in the NFL, he has priorities that extend beyond the field of play. Although, on the field of play, Allen also won the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award in 2024-2025, in addition to his MVP award.

On the field, this is a big season for Allen. While the Bills have consistently been one of the best teams in the NFL, overcoming Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs has been the main problem. Buffalo reached the AFC Championship last year, but they lost to Kansas City. Just as they have in four of the past five postseasons.

It's unfortunate for Allen, easily the second-best QB in the league, that he's playing at the same time as Mahomes. Honestly, Allen's career would probably look a lot different if Mahomes weren't around – or even if the Chiefs were in the NFC instead of the AFC.

However, that's not the case. Nevertheless, oddsmakers installed the Bills as the co-favorites to win the Super Bowl this upcoming season, along with the Baltimore Ravens. The Chiefs are fourth, behind the Philadelphia Eagles, which shows just how strong the AFC is compared to the NFC.

Allen will have his hands full again, since all of the best QBs are in his conference – Mahomes, Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow – but if there were ever a time to break through and finally reach the Super Bowl, this would be the season.