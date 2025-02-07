Josh Allen Winning NFL MVP Over Lamar Jackson Sparks Reactions

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen received his first-ever AP NFL MVP — long-awaited by most NFL fans, though Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson challenged Allen all year for the top spot.

Jackson, Patrick Mahomes, and Joe Burrow are the only quarterbacks in the same echelon as Josh Allen, but the Bills QB's impact this season proved most impressive to voters.

Allen edged out Lamar with a slim margin of 21 votes (383-362), showcasing the tight battle between elite AFC QBs for the MVP crown.

Allen ‘Upsets’ Lamar Jackson's Strong Year, Voter Fatigue?

This season proved to be Allen's real breakout, leading Buffalo to a 13-4 record and recording 40 TDs against only six turnovers.

The 28-year-old Bills star felt overdue for the MVP award. Allen notably beat the Chiefs in the regular season and derailed Lamar Jackson's MVP campaign with a Bills win over the Ravens this postseason.

Allen's 12 rushing touchdowns exhibited his added gear as a one-man offensive weapon.

Lamar's case was compelling. He beat Allen's Bills during the regular season. He recorded better passing numbers than Allen in most key categories this season, including completion percentage, passing yards and touchdowns while throwing fewer interceptions (4) than Allen. Lamar Jackson appeared on track to win his third AP NFL MVP award halfway through the year. Some NFL fans called ‘voter fatigue’ a factor in Jackson's missed 2025 MVP trophy. Allen has emerged as a modern great for NFL fans in six seasons.

The discourse between Allen and Jackson remained heavy after the announcement.

REACTIONS:

