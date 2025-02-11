Bills Employee Got Choked Up After Josh Allen Shouted Him Out In MVP Speech

After the NFL announced that Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen had won the league's MVP award, Allen took the stage to give an acceptance speech.

He thanked all the usuals – God, the Bills organization, his teammates and his family – but there was one slightly surprising shout out that might have confused some fans.

"I know this is an individual award, and it says ‘Most Valuable Player’ on it, but I think it's derived from team success," Allen said.

"It takes everybody: from the equipment staff, to the training room, to the strength staff, to ‘Slick Rick’ in the mail room, to the cafeteria upstairs, it truly takes everybody to have team success, and I'm so fortunate to be part of a great organization."

Of course, everyone wanted to know: who is "Slick Rick" in the mail room??

Well, Matthew Bové – the sports director at 7 News WKBW in Buffalo – decided to find "Slick Rick" so the world could meet him and give him a chance to talk about what it meant to hear Allen mention him during his MVP speech.

Unsurprisingly, Rick – whose name is Roderick Morrow – was very emotional about the moment.

"When I left work Thursday… I said if Josh doesn't win MVP, I'm going to cry… because he deserves it," Rick said.

"When he went on stage, I was happy that he had won it and it went from joyful to crying because when he mentioned my name I just broke down," Rick continued while getting choked up recounting the memory.

"I broke down because I'm just an average person, but when he mentioned my name it was like ‘Oh my God, he just mentioned my name on national television.’"

Here's probably the best video you'll watch today:

According to Bové, "Morrow is a Buffalo native who has worked for the Bills organization for about 15 years in the mail room. He grew up near the old War Memorial Stadium and has loved the Bills his entire life."

What a moment for Allen, Rick and the Buffalo Bills.

You just love to see it.