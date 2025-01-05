Josh Allen Takes Pictures With Military Officers Following Bills Loss To Patriots

Josh Allen didn't play much in the Buffalo Bills loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. In fact, Allen started the game, played one snap (a hand off to James Cook) and then the team replaced him with backup Mitchell Trubisky.

The start was important because it extended Allen's current league-leading starting streak to 105 straight games. Allen has started every Bills regular-season game since Week 12 of his rookie season in 2018 (he's started all of Buffalo's postseason games since 2018, as well, but those aren't counted in the streak).

The Bills rested the majority of their starters since the team had already clinched the #2 seed in the AFC playoffs, rendering their Week 18 game virtually meaningless.

The Patriots ultimately defeated the Bills, and in the process, lost the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft. If ever there were a good time to lose to a division rival, Sunday definitely qualified for Buffalo.

The Bills lost a game that didn't matter, and pushed their AFC East rivals from the first pick to the fourth pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Although Allen didn't play much in the game, he still stuck around after and shook hands and took pictures with several military members that attended the game in New England.

Allen is one of the best players in the NFL and, by all accounts, he's a good person and a great teammate.

It's not surprising to see him take time to meet with military officers following a game – a road game, no less – but that shouldn't be discounted from the act.

Look at the faces of some of the men in the video, and you'll see how much it meant to them to have Allen spend a little bit of time with them.

Good for Josh Allen. He's on his way to the first NFL MVP award of his career and has a huge showdown next week in the Wild Card round against the Denver Broncos.

But all of that pales in comparison to the sacrifice that our military members make when they join the service ranks.

That's not lost on Allen, and you love to see it.