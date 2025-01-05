Patriots, Like Giants, Can't Even Lose Properly, Gift Titans #1 Pick In NFL Draft

Heading into Week 17, the New York Giants had the inside track to the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft. But the Giants upset the Indianapolis Colts, which allowed the New England Patriots to control the destiny of the top pick in April.

All New England had to do was lose on Sunday to the Buffalo Bills, and the league would award them the first-overall pick. And, they certainly tried.

After trotting out starting quarterback Drake Maye to begin the game, the Patriots quickly pivoted to third-string QB Joe Milton, a sixth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Milton played great, which is a good sign for him and his NFL future. It was not a great time for that to happen, though, as far as the Patriots organization is concerned. Milton led New England to a victory over the Bills, who also used their third-string QB in a meaningless game.

Actually, the Bills started Josh Allen so he could keep his starting streak alive, but took him out after one play and replaced him with backup Mitch Trubisky. Later, they pulled Trubisky and put Mike White into the game.

It seems somewhat crazy, but it is possible that the Bills concocted a diabolical scheme where they actually out-tanked the Patriots. Why would they do that? Well, it's better for the long-term future of the Bills that a divisional rival doesn't get the #1 pick in the NFL Draft, isn't it?

So, instead, the Patriots dropped all the way down to the No. 4 pick and vaulted the Tennessee Titans, who lost to the Houston Texans in Week 18, to the top spot in the draft.

UPDATE: Shortly after the game, the Patriots fired head coach Jerod Mayo.

Will Levis, the Titans quarterback, did Will Levis things, including a terrible fumble that led to a Texans defensive touchdown. Somewhat ironically, that scoop-and-score basically locked the Titans into the No. 1 pick in the draft, which the team will almost certainly use on a quarterback to replace Levis.

The Giants benefited from the Patriots' loss, and although they lost the No. 1 pick with the win in Week 17, they fell to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 18, bumping them into the No. 2 overall pick.

The Cleveland Browns move up to third after their loss against the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday.