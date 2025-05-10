Make Browns QBs Great Again: Shedeur Sanders 'Truly Thankful' For Donald Trump's Support

President Donald Trump might be on the verge of his greatest success story, and it's co-authored by Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

Boat-racing Kamala, deporting illegals quicker than you can spell ICE, shitting all over paper straws and handing out tariffs to anyone outside the U-S-of-A with the ferocity of an Oprah-audience giveaway, they all pale in comparison to what Trump could do for the god-awful Cleveland Browns.

Cleveland's a place where the careers of NFL quarterbacks (and, if we're being honest, most other positions) go to lead a slow, painful death in front of 70,000 over-served fans eight or nine weeks a year.

Fortunately for the eyes of the Cleveland faithful, the Browns never make the postseason. So the pain generally subsides by mid-January.

Trump, with one Truth Social post, might have changed all that. Assuming Shedeur Sanders upholds his end of the bargain by being good. Or at least better than guys like Jake Delhomme (Cleveland version), Brandon Weeden, Austin Davis, P.J. Walker, DeShone Kizer and Cody Kessler.

The bar ain't real high.

Following Sanders' NFL Draft slide last month, President Trump took to social media to implore NFL teams to select the polarizing quarterback.

Trump wrote, in part: "He should be "picked" IMMEDIATELY by a team that wants to WIN."

Eventually, the Cleveland Browns listened. Sort of.

You guys know the story by now. Cleveland plucked Sanders off the in round five, after selecting the shortest quarterback in NFL history (slight exaggeration) in the third round. One would imagine that Trump didn't wait long to jump on Fanatics and order himself a Shedeur Browns jersey. The only question being whether 45/47 opted for the home whites or the road brown threads.

Regardless, the man's got an eye for talent. Ever see The Apprentice?

If Trump tells me Shedeur's got PHENOMENAL GENES - his words - and is "set for Greatness," I believe the man! Even if that means the media's going to cover Sanders' every step and drive our Zach Dean nuts on a Saturday.

READ: The Shedeur Sanders Media Coverage From Browns Camp Was Among The More Pathetic Things I've Witnessed

Prior to Sanders' second rookie practice on Saturday afternoon, the QB was asked how it felt to have the support of President Trump throughout the Draft.

"I'm truly thankful for it," Sanders told Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot. "Including (Trump) there was a lot of fans, a lot of people in barbershops, a lot of hairstylists…fans. Of me and of my craft and of my family that were there to support. So I was just thankful that I have that foundation, overall. Just as people, we could all come together as one."

Who's ready for a Trump/Sanders ticket in '28?

Not you, Bernie.

Follow along on X @OhioAF or email me: anthony.farris@outkick.com