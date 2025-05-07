Tom Brady Shares The Text Message He Sent Shedeur Sanders After His Slide In NFL Draft

The number of encouraging text messages Shedeur Sanders likely received amid his NFL Draft slide had to be overwhelming, but one of those messages likely stood above the rest as it came from Tom Brady, a mentor of the young quarterback.

Sanders, by most, was tabbed to be a first or second-round draft pick in April's draft, but ultimately fell to the fifth round, where the Cleveland Browns selected him with the 144th overall pick. It was one of the wildest stunners in recent NFL Draft history, but Brady was sure to remind Sanders that, with the process finally over, it was time for him to work and try to prove any doubters wrong.

"I actually texted Shedeur, because I know him very well. And I said, 'Dude, like whatever happens, wherever you go, like that's your first day,'" Brady explained on the 'Impaulsive' podcast. "Day two matters more than the draft. I was 199, so who could speak on it better than me? Like what that really means. Use it as motivation. You're going to get your chances. Go take advantage of it."

"Like wherever you end up going, it's about your performance. Like, what do you do when you get there? Because you're going to get there. I've also been there on day two and they got to show up and actually learn a playbook, learn, be a part of a locker room. And there's a lot of growth that needs to happen," Brady continued.

Brady not only used himself as an example as a player who was drafted late before finding tremendous success in the NFL, but also pointed to Aaron Rodgers as well, who was drafted 24th overall in 2005 when many predicted him to be drafted earlier.

Sanders is paying homage to Brady, if you will, by wearing No. 12 for the Browns after wearing No. 2 throughout his high school and college playing days. Cleveland wide receiver DeAndre Carter, who was signed earlier in the offseason, will rock the No. 2 jersey in 2025.