Donald Trump Implores NFL Teams To Draft Shedeur Sanders 'IMMEDIATELY'

Everyone is an NFL talent analyst on draft weekend – including President Donald Trump, who has very strong feelings about Shedeur Sanders.

Trump released a post on his Truth Social site with the following statement:

"What is wrong with NFL owners, are they, STUPID?"

Well, actually Mr. President, yeah, some of them are. But that's not the point. Continuing …

Trump: Shedeur Set For Greatness

"Deion Sanders was a great college football player, and was even greater in the NFL. He's also a very good coach, streetwise and smart! Therefore, Shedeur, his quarterback son, has PHENOMENAL GENES, and is all set for Greatness [sic].

"He should be ‘picked’ IMMEDIATELY by a team that wants to WIN. Good luck, Shedeur, and say hello to your wonderful father."

Raise your hand if you had the president of the United States endorsing Shedeur Sanders to be drafted, as he typed it, IMMEDIATELY?

Sanders obviously went undrafted in 32 selections on Thursday night. He told those gathered at his draft party that it shouldn't have happened.

But it did.

Sanders To Be Picked In Second Round?

And the question is how long the Colorado quarterback will continue to wait before finally being selected.

The Cleveland Browns hold the No. 33 pick in the draft, the first selection of the second round, which begins at 7 p.m.

The Browns could use quarterback help.

The Las Vegas Raiders (pick 37), and New Orleans Saints (40) also could use quarterback help. The Pittsburgh Steelers, who passed on Sanders to select Derrick Harmon on Thursday, don't have a second-round pick but could try to trade back into the round.

The problem for Sanders?

He's got competition.

Other QBs Vying To Be Selected

He is now among a group of quarterbacks the league's teams obviously view as something less than elite. Perhaps even developmental.

So Sanders has to find a way to distinguish himself above Jalen Milroe, Quinn Ewers, Tyler Shough, Kyle McCord and Will Howard, to name a few.

It's going to be interesting what happens next. No one knows.

We do know this: Trump's endorsement is nice but probably doesn't carry much weight with NFL general managers and their teams.

It certainly doesn't carry the weight of an executive order. Otherwise, the ACLU would already be shopping for a district judge to rule Shedeur Sanders isn't drafted IMMEDIATELY.