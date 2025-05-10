The Shedeur Sanders Media Coverage From Browns Camp Was Among The More Pathetic Things I've Witnessed

We're … one day … into Shedeur Sanders practice coverage, and if Friday was any indication, I think we're in for a miserable summer.

Think Tim Tebow, but on steroids and black. It's an ESPN DREAM!

Look, I don't hate Shedeur like some folks do. I think he's entitled and, frankly, not all that great, but I don't hate him. Out of all the Cleveland quarterbacks, he ain't the one worth hating.

You all know the disgusting creep I'm referring to.

Anyway, what I do hate is the nonsensical media coverage of Shedeur Sanders – like Mel Kiper's insane meltdown because he kept falling at the draft. That stuff annoyed the shit out of me last month, and I can see now it was only the beginning.

Why? Well, I don't know – you tell me!

Let's raise the standard just a tad, please

I mean, good God. What are we doing here? I know it's just rookie minicamp, and the content probably wasn't exactly flowing in Cleveland yesterday, but LOOK at those clips. Really look at them.

Did Shedeur complete a pass longer than seven yards? I honestly don't think he did. There are 478 social media clips of him completing 5-yard-outs to running backs against no defense, and that's it.

And how about the insufferable ESPN Cleveland account? "Shedeur Sanders with the accuracy at rookie minicamp [fire emoji] [fire emoji] [fire emoji]"

What? The accuracy? My guy, he just completed a 4-yard pass to the running back in the flat with no pass rush. You could do that. I could do that. My toddler literally does that every single night in the front yard.

If this is how we start the Shedeur Sanders era in Cleveland – in MAY – I just cannot imagine what we're going to have in store for us this summer. It's going to be intolerable. I feel it in my plumbs. Anthony Farris – OutKick's resident Browns fan – is going to be in hell.

I've never seen such insane coverage from a fifth round pick in my life. Ever. I understand this is Shedeur Sanders, and he ain't your average fifth round pick, but still.

Please, for the love of God, let's tone it back just a bit. At least right now. Please.

This is a marathon, not a sprint.

Plus … we'd all rather see Joe Flacco highlights anyway!