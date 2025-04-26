ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. May Need To Quit After This NFL Draft

Has anyone checked in on ESPN's football analyst Mel Kiper Jr.? Because we may need a wellness check on him after two days and three rounds of the NFL Draft, that has still not resulted in Shedeur Sanders being picked.

"I really have nothing to say. I'm just disgusted. That's all I can say!" Kiper said after three rounds came and went without the Colorado quarterback and son of outspoken NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders being selected.

MEL KIPER JR. IS LOSING IT OVER SHEDEUR SANDERS SLIPPING

"I think it's disgusting. I don't understand what the heck's going on with this... I don't see, outside of [not having] the rocket arm, 4.6 speed, [6'3", 230-pound frame], what is [Shedeur Sanders] lacking? Somebody's going to have to explain that one to me!" Kiper continued.

Quite the quote there from good ol' Mel, as he literally just listed three major things that quarterbacks in this day and age need, and admits that Shedeur doesn't have any of them. A bold move there, Mr. Kiper.

Make no mistake about it, it's been a rough (and embarrassing) couple of days for ESPN"s Draft Guy, Kiper. With every team that passes Shedeur, Mel appears more and more foolish. "This has never happened in my 47-year career [covering the Draft]," Kiper exclaimed.

Some on social media are now calling for ESPN to not bring the longtime Kiper back for next year's Draft.

IS KIPER GOING TOO FAR?

"Mel doesn't give a f*** about Shedeur, he's upset that his credibility is getting dragged," one astute person on social media wrote.

"He's making it worse by continuing to double down and then double down some more!" another chimed in.

One person even created a more than 9-minute compilation, which is a lifetime on live television, of Shedeur Sanders hysteria. Even media members called out Mel:

SOCIAL MEDIA IS LETTING KIPER HAVE IT

Is it shocking that Shedeur still hasn't been picked yet?

Yes.

But why is that?

Mainly because of people like Mel Kiper Jr. and others telling us, who may not follow every single play and every single game of some college players, and aren't "in the know," as Kiper's supposed to be, telling us just how good Sanders is.

He may have bit off more than he can chew this time.

