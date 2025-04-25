Shedeur Sanders Says NFL Draft First Round Snub Is Only 'Fuel To The Fire' For Bigger Things

After not being selected in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday night, Shedeur Sanders stood in front of a room full of supporters in Texas and said that the snub would only add ‘fuel to the fire’ as he awaits to hear his name called tonight.

The college football and NFL world were all watching as Sanders paced around his draft party in Texas, laughing with friends and trying to not let folks see him without a smile during the process. But, as we all witnessed on Thursday night, it was hard for ESPN not to focus on one of the main storylines of the night.

From the start, we knew how this night of coverage was going, especially when the Titans selected Cam Ward with the first overall pick, but Mel Kiper Jr. spent a majority of his time discussing the quarterback from Colorado.

After the Steelers passed on taking a quarterback, we all knew that things were getting dicey for Shedeur Sanders. But the tension hit its peak when the New York Giants traded up to take Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart with the 25th pick.

Shedeur Sanders Ready To Prove Doubters Wrong With ‘Fuel’

It was at that moment that we knew that Shedeur Sanders would have to wait until Friday to hear his name called in Green Bay, Wisconsin. But, standing with a group of friends and family in Texas, Sanders put on a brave face and addressed the folks who had joined him for a night of celebration.

"We all didn't expect this, of course, but I feel like with God, anything possible, everything possible," Shedeur Sanders noted. "I don't feel like this happened for no reason. All of this is, of course, fuel to the fire. Under no circumstances did we all know this was going to happen, but we understand we on to bigger and better things. Tomorrow's the day. We going to be happy regardless. Legendary."

While college football fans were quick to highlight the situation on social media, there will be a team on Friday that ends up getting a quarterback that is good enough to win. Strip away everything you see on the internet, along with his flashy touchdown celebrations, and you've got a quarterback that has proven he can be successful.

The problem is that a few teams on Thursday night did not feel the same way, but I would imagine the Colorado playmaker comes off the board early on Friday evening.

Now, Deion Sanders will wait to see where his son ends up playing next season, and I would think he'll have a lot to say regarding the matter.