Brooks Koepka Snaps At Fan After Another Miserable Performance

Unless your name is Bryson DeChambeau, the LIV golf crew just hasn't had it lately. Frankly, it's been a bit of an embarrassment this major season, with the PGA fellas just taking it to 'em.

And while Phil gets all the pub because he was the first one to jump ship – and he's the most established – I'd wager to say that the fall of Brooks Koepka is something that needs to be studied for years to come.

Brooksie used to be the guy when it came to a major. He wouldn't show up all year, but you could almost guarantee that he would be in the mix during the weekend of a major tournament. It was sort of his thing for years.

Didn't give a crap about the Honda Classic, but when the calendar turned to April – he was locked in. That was Brooks Koepka.

Well, it used to be. He kind of stinks now. Missed cut at Augusta last month. Missed cut this weekend at Quail Hollow. That's a goose-egg for Brooksie to start the 2025 major schedule. It's not great.

And, clearly, he's feeling the pressure:

Brooks Koepka has clearly had it

Whoooooooooooof. Not great. Funny, but also, sad. I loved Brooks Koepka back in the day. He was such a villain on the tour. He was awesome, he knew he was awesome, and he didn't give a shit what anyone said.

He said what he meant, and meant what he said. And also obliterated the field at the same time.

But it's been such a rough go of it ever since he bolted for LIV. Just brutal. His best finish during the four majors last season? A T-26. He did that twice.

He actually won this tournament two years ago, which made you think, ‘Well, gee, maybe the whole LIV thing won’t impact him much.'

Wrong. It's been a disaster ever since. He's either missing cuts or just plain missing in action.

Again, it's been a tough watch. All the LIV guys stink now, except Bryson, who is maybe the best golfer on the planet. I'll also go ahead and throw Jon Rahm in there for now, since he's playing pretty well so far this tournament.

But mainly, it's Bryson.

Guy is in every single major. He won the US Open last year. Nearly won Augusta before he collapsed on the back-nine on Sunday. He's very much in contention this weekend.

But other than him? Yikes.

Sad.