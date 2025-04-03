Brooks Koepka Keeps It Real, Details Why He Thinks LIV Golf Is 'Behind'

Brooks Koepka has enjoyed tremendous success and earned an obscene amount of money since joining LIV Golf in 2022, but that doesn't mean he doesn't recognize that the Saudi-backed league has quite a ways to go.

The 34-year-old reportedly signed a seven-figure contract to join LIV Golf three years ago and has won the most individual titles on the new circuit with five, three of which came via playoff victories. His five wins have earned him over $32 million on the individual side of things, but he's earned more than $43 million in total when you add up team accolades and bonuses.

Money may not be everything, but earning $43 million in about three year's time on top of a significant contract, this is generational wealth we're talking about.

The money, however, hasn't led the five-time major winner to be completely satisfied with LIV Golf as it stands at this point in time.

"Look we’re four years in, it’s just getting its feet wet and figuring out what direction they want it to go. Obviously, there’s been a lot of change and hires of people within LIV and now having (CEO) Scott [O'Neil]. I think Scott’s a great guy and he can lead LIV to where it needs to be or where it should be because we are behind, to be quite fair," Koepka explained on ‘The Joe Pomp Show.’

LIV Golf did not make any big-splash player signings ahead of the 2025 season, but it did ink a TV deal with Fox Sports in the United States after a stint with the CW Network. Landing with Fox is significant just on name recognition alone, but with some rounds being shown on alternate Fox channels, the Fox Sports app, or even on a significant tape delay early in the year, Koepka recognizes improvements are still there to be made.

"It [the new TV deal] definitely helps, but we need to take that and expand it and grow it. We’re not on Fox every single day we play. So we’ve still got room to grow but we’ve got the right people in charge now and I’m excited to see where it goes," Koepka explained on the show.

Koepka sharing his point of view on a podcast is one thing, but he reiterated his stance a few days later while speaking with the media ahead of this week's LIV Golf event in Miami.

"I think we all hoped [the LIV Golf League] would have been a little bit further along, and that's no secret. No matter where you're at, you always hope everything is further along," Koepka said. "But they're making progress, and it seems to be going in the right direction."

With reports and rumors swirling about some player contracts expiring after this LIV season, Koepka's name is among the first to pop up when talking about players who may be looking to return to the PGA Tour. Fred Couples added serious fuel to that fire in early March when he claimed that Koepka "really wants to come back and play the [PGA] Tour during an appearance on sports radio in Seattle.