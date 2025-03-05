Phil Mickelson Calls Out Fred Couples For 'Jerk Move' In Odd Situation Involving Brooks Koepka

Fred Couples has not held back his criticisms of LIV Golf nor any of the players who have bolted to the Saudi-backed league in recent years, including Phil Mickelson.

In 2023, Couples called Mickelson a "nutbag" before taking a swing at the Saudis for paying the lefty "$200 million at age 53 to shoot 74 and 75, God bless you." Couples and Mickelson have a history, a positive one as well, having been Ryder Cup teammates in the past, with Mickelson also serving as a vice captain under Couples.

In Couples' defense, Mickelson has just two Top 15 finishes on the LIV circuit.

Things have cooled off between Couples and Mickelson in recent months, but their feud has picked right back up after Couples said something about Mickelson's fellow LIV golfer Brooks Koepka that the lefty did not appreciate.

Couples joined Sports Radio 93.3 KJR in Seattle last week and claimed that Koepka "really wants to come back and play the [PGA] Tour."

It wasn't necessarily a crazy comment from Couples, he simply believes the five-time major winner wants to return to the Tour, but Mickelson took it as a low blow. Actually, in his words, he called it a "low-class jerk move."

Mickelson shared his thoughts via a reply under a Golf Digest post on X asking followers "Do you want Brooks back on the PGA Tour?"

In his since-deleted post, Mickelson wrote, "If it’s not true he damaged a relationship which he cares about. If it is true he took away Brook’s [sic] control of the timeline and narrative. Either way this is a low class jerk move by Fred."

I think we could all agree that Couples' statement that Koepka wants back on the Tour, and presenting is as fact almost, is a bit bold, and it's clear that Mickelson agrees with that sentiment.

From Mickelson's point of view, he's pushed every single chip he owns into the middle of the LIV Golf table and he's trying to hold onto them as long as possible, which makes his harsh defense of the circuit predictable.

Mickelson and Couples could cross paths at the Masters in April, which could be quite the scene as this exchange will undoubtedly be brought up in media scrums at Augusta National.