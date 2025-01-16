LIV Golf Broadcast Headed To FOX Networks With Multi-Year Deal

From streaming exclusively on social media in year one, to a short television stint with the CW Network, and now a multi-year agreement with FOX. It's fair to say that LIV Golf's broadcasting journey has successfully evolved over the course of the last three years.

FOX Sports and LIV Golf announced a multi-year media rights agreement on Thursday that will bring live coverage of the circuit to U.S. viewers beginning in February when the season begins in Saudi Arabia.

All three rounds of each tournament will be broadcast live across the FOX family of networks. More than half of LIV's schedule will air on FOX or FS1 while select rounds will air on FOX Business Network, FS2, and on the FOX Sports app. It's worth noting that with LIV playing a global schedule, many rounds will be broadcast live during odd hours in the United States.

"FOX Sports is excited to broadcast the LIV Golf League, showcasing athletes at the top of their game competing at an elite level for viewers across the nation," said Jordan Bazant, Executive Vice President, FOX Sports. "The addition of LIV Golf is a natural fit for FOX Sports’ prominent slate of big events, world-class names and premium sports coverage."

Brooks Koepka, one of the biggest stars on LIV Golf, shared his excitement about the broadcasting agreement during the major announcement while teasing new things to come.

"Having FOX Sports on board is a huge win for LIV Golf," Koepka said. "They know how to bring sports to life, and I’m pumped to see how they showcase what makes our game so unique. It’s awesome to have a partner that shares our vision, and I think the fans are going to love what’s coming."

2025 LIV Golf Schedule

Riyadh: February 6-8

Adelaide: February 14-16

Hong Kong: March 7-9

Singapore: March 14-16

Miami: April 4-6

Mexico City: April 25-27

South Korea: May 2-4

Washington D.C.: June 6-8

Dallas: June 27-29

Andalucia: July 11-13

United Kingdom: July 25-27

Chicago: August 8-10

Indianapolis: August 15-17

Michigan (Team Championship): August 22-24