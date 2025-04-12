Brooks Koepka's Wife Softens The Blow Of His Missed Masters Cut By Golfing In A Bikini

Bit of a good news/bad news situation for Brooks Koepka this weekend at The Masters.

First, the bad news: there is no "weekend" for Brooksie. He missed the cut Friday afternoon in the most painful way possible – a snowman on 18. Brutal. There's pain, and there's missing the Masters cut with a quadruple on 18.

Now, to the good news! His Sports Illustrated swimsuit wife, Jena Sims, threw on her bikini, grabbed a club, and hit the course to soften the blow.

No, Brooks won't be wearing a green jacket this year. But this ain't a bad consolation prize:

Brooks Koepka melts down, but Jena saves the weekend

It does beg the question: what would you choose? Winning a Masters, or golfing a round with Jena Sims looking like that?

It's a tough one, at least for me. I think I'd go with the green jacket, because nothing beats the thrill of actually being good at golf for once, but still … I'd have to think about it.

Brooks, sadly, doesn't get a choice. Not this weekend, at least. When I say brutal, I mean … BRUTAL:

Yikes. Now, this also brings me to the second part of this blog – beyond the hot girl that got y'all to click.

How in the hell did one of the best players in the world melt down on 18 at Augusta on a Friday … and we barely have any video of it? That's mind-blowing to me. It's insane. The whole format for this major is just insane.

I wrote about it this morning with Bryson DeChambeau, and I'll say it again now: the Masters broadcast just has to be better. Has to be. It's on ESPN and Augusta, and I want both to take a hard look in the mirror and come back next year with a better plan.

We didn't see any of Bryson yesterday, and he was the best player on the course. Brooks Koepka melted down on 17 and 18, and all we have are little graphics with a tinier video. It's silly. It's pathetic. It's embarrassing.

Do better.

Here's more Jena Sims on the way out so we can all cool down.